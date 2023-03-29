News you can trust since 1855
Video shows jetpack flying over Chesterfield garden

A jetpack was spotted in the sky flying over a Newbold garden.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:05 BST

Residents in reported seeing a strange object flying over their homes on Monday, March 27.

One residents said she was looking at the birds flying over her garden around noon when she spotted a man wearing a jetpack.

She first thought it is a large bird, but soon she realised it was a man and shot a video with her phone.

The man with a jetpack has been seen above Chesterfield yesterday.
A jet pack is a device worn on the back which uses jets of gas or liquid to propel the wearer through the air. The concept has been around in science fiction for almost a century but real jet packs have been developed using a variety of mechanisms. Their uses are much more limited than their fictional counterparts and are principally used for stunts.

