Sources in the Labour camp claimed at lunchtime today (Friday) that their candidate Claire Ward had comfortably raced to victory.

Ward and her supporters certainly appeared happy while votes were being counted at the Nottingham Tennis Centre - while rival Conservative candidate Ben Bradley told journalists he felt "meh".

Voters in both counties headed to polling stations to have their say on Thursday (May 2), with polls closing at 10pm.

Claire Ward. Photo: Submitted

Each council area is counting its own votes, submitting its final verified results to Nottingham City Council's chief executive Mel Barrett, who is acting as the returning officer for this election.

Once all council areas have completed their count, Mr Barrett will announce the overall winner at the Nottingham count inside the Tennis Centre.

The final result was expected between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

The Mayor will lead the new East Midlands Combined County Authority - a new organisation covering Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

The organisation has been given extensive powers currently held by Westminster, meaning it will be able to make decisions on issues including local transport and housing.

To allow it to make such decisions and deliver local projects, the combined authority is being given at least £38 million every year over the next 30 years.