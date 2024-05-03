Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Polling stations across Derbyshire are this morning (Friday) preparing to count results from yesterday’s vote – as part of two local elections for the first ever East Midlands Mayor and the latest Derbyshire and Police Crime Commissioner.

The count for the East Midlands Combined County Authority Mayor will start at 12pm today (Friday) with an announcement expected after 2pm.

The six East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) candidates include Conservative Ben Bradley, Labour’s Claire Margaret Ward, Liberal Democrat Helen Louise Tamblyn-Saville, Independent Matt Relf, Green Party member Frank Adlington-Stringer and Reform UK’s Alan Graves.

EMCCA has brought together representatives from four agreed local authorities Derbyshire County Council, Derby City Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham City Council after its launch this year but Leicester City and Leicestershire County councils declined to join the authority

The EMCCA devolution deal will reportedly guarantee a funding stream of £1.14bn spread over a 30-years with devolved powers around transport, housing, skills and adult education, economic development and net zero.

Councils across the East Midlands, including those in Derbyshire are not being scrapped or merged under the EMCCA devolution deal and they will still oversee many public services, but the new East Midlands Combined County Authority will deal with broader issues like transport, regeneration and employment.

Speaking about the mayoral authority in the east midlands, Mark Rogers, the interim Chief Executive of the EMCCA, said: “For people in Derbyshire, Derby, Nottinghamshire and Nottingham, this is a genuinely historic moment. For the first time, they will have regional control so that decisions about major issues can be taken in a way that suits regional needs rather than a one-size-fits-all national policy.

“If you look at places like Alfreton, Bakewell, Belper, Buxton, Bolsover, Chesterfield and Matlock, you can see huge potential for progress all the way from communities to businesses. With a Mayor and a combined authority, we will be able to tailor the way we invest so that it makes the most of those opportunities.”

Also being announced today during a separate count will be the Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

Angelique Foster, who was elected in 2021, is standing again alongside three other candidates for the role including Reform UK’s Russell Winston Armstrong, Liberal Democrat David Martin Hancock, and Labour’s Nicolle Sibusiso Ndiweni.

The role is regarded as a significant position in helping to set police priorities, responding to the needs of communities, setting the local policing budget and ensuring local and national priorities are suitably resourced while the Commissioner is also able to monitor performance.

The newly-elected Commissioner will be responsible for setting an annual budget, putting a five-year Police and Crime Plan together, setting the amount of council tax to be paid to the police force, setting police priorities, and providing community safety grants, publishing an annual report and ensuring value for money.

They will also be responsible for taking into account national policing challenges such as counter terrorism and cross-border policing set out in a new Strategic Policing Requirement.

Priorities, outlined by Derbyshire Constabulary and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, include addressing domestic abuse, sexual abuse, violence against women and girls, supporting victims, addressing anti-social behaviour and serious violence, and providing safer streets and safeguarding children and youngsters.