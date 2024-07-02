Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The campaign trail has taken Keir Starmer to Derbyshire today – with the General Election right around the corner.

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, has visited Clay Cross this afternoon – with the General Election now less than 48 hours away.

Toby Perkins, the Labour parliamentary candidate for Chesterfield, tweeted that Starmer was set to meet workers in the town. He was accompanied by Louise Jones, the party’s candidate for the North East Derbyshire constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North East Derbyshire is predicted to be a closely contested constituency. Lee Rowley, who was elected to represent the Conservatives in 2019, is forecast to lose his seat by UK Polling Report.

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, has visited Clay Cross this afternoon – with the General Election now less than 48 hours away.

Their latest polls suggest that Jones will win 39.61% of the vote in North East Derbyshire, compared to 36.38% for Rowley.