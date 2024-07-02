Keir Starmer: Labour leader visits Clay Cross ahead of General Election on Thursday

By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 14:05 BST
The campaign trail has taken Keir Starmer to Derbyshire today – with the General Election right around the corner.

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, has visited Clay Cross this afternoon – with the General Election now less than 48 hours away.

Toby Perkins, the Labour parliamentary candidate for Chesterfield, tweeted that Starmer was set to meet workers in the town. He was accompanied by Louise Jones, the party’s candidate for the North East Derbyshire constituency.

North East Derbyshire is predicted to be a closely contested constituency. Lee Rowley, who was elected to represent the Conservatives in 2019, is forecast to lose his seat by UK Polling Report.

Their latest polls suggest that Jones will win 39.61% of the vote in North East Derbyshire, compared to 36.38% for Rowley.

Polling stations will open at 7.00am on Thursday, July 4 – before closing at 10.00pm that evening.

