NE Derbyshire’s General Election candidates have their say on the campaign trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North East Derbyshire’s six Parliamentary candidates during the forthcoming General Election have been campaigning to become the constituency’s MP and here is what some have been saying to attract votes.

The 2024 General Election is being fought on the economy, immigration and the NHS among other issues and voters will be able to cast their votes on July 4 at polling booths across Derbyshire and North East Derbyshire’s candidates have been outlining their hopes.

North East Derbyshire Parliamentary candidates include Conservative Lee Rowley, who has represented the area as its MP since 2017 and has most recently been a Housing Minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others also include Labour’s Louise Jones, Liberal Democrat Ross Shipman, the Green Party’s Frank Adlington-Stringer, Reform UK’s Andy Egginton, and Freedom Alliance’s Wesley Massumbukolt.

Lee Rowley, Frank Adlington Stringer, Ross Shipman, Louise Jones and Andy Egginton.

Conservative Mr Rowley said: “For the last seven years, my mission has been to get things done for North East Derbyshire.

“Whether it’s bringing the bank back to one of our high streets, winning funding for the new A&E at the Royal or securing £50m to improve Clay Cross and Staveley, I’ve always tried to put North East Derbyshire first.

“But there’s so much more to do. And that’s why our area needs an active MP to fight for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We now need to focus on getting the two new train stations built, opening the new school in Wingerworth, regenerating Dronfield and Eckington and fighting to reduce congestion on Derby Road.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve the residents of North East Derbyshire for the last seven years. I would love the opportunity to work for a further five. We’ve done so much together already – but we have so much more we can do.”

Labour’s Louise Jones, an Army veteran, said on her Labour Party website: “I have always believed in the importance of public service, that contributing to the greater good uplifts both ourselves and our communities. It’s what motivated me to join the Army – the chance to do something for my country.

“But incredibly, even as I deployed to Afghanistan, I saw the military being hollowed out around me under the Conservatives’ disastrous austerity policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the same story all around us with our other public services. When I’m speaking to voters on the doorsteps in North East Derbyshire, they’re telling me that they can’t get an NHS dentist appointment. That they can’t rely on their local bus. And that they’re worried about this week’s food shop.

“Well this isn’t the country I want. I know it’s not what you want. That’s why I’m standing for Labour because I know that we can be better, and get our future back.”

Liberal Democrat Ross Shipman said: “My offer to residents is one of hope for a different kind of politics, one grounded in liberal values and principles, and one of honesty and integrity.

“I have a proven track record of getting things done all across our towns and villages in North East Derbyshire, because I love this area, I want to see it do better, I want to create opportunities for our residents and make them proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be an absolute honour and privilege to represent North East Derbyshire in Parliament, and finally put it on the map for all the right reasons.”

The Green Party’s Frank Adlington-Stringer, according to the Green Party website, has pushed NE Derbyshire District Council, as a district councillor, to be greener and fairer by leading discussions on all aspects of its service from plant-based catering to wild verges and public transport to biodiversity.

Mr Adlington-Stringer rose to prominence, according to the Green Party, when his motion calling on the Government to support a ceasefire in Gaza whilst the council works to tackle local discrimination and racism in the wake of the awful war was met with silence from council colleagues.

The Green Party claims it’s party is the only real alternative in North East Derbyshire and Mr Adlington-Stringer will again be taking his compassionate approach to politics door-to-door as he sets out ‘real hope and real change’ for North East Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform UK’s Andy Egginton has stated on the Refrom UK website: “I want a future for my Children and I despair at the state of our country and feel that something needs to change now or it will be too late?

“I feel the UK is coming to the point of no return and no matter what qualifications my children achieve I ask myself, where will they be able to use these qualifications?

“A brain drain is gathering pace and our doctors, nurses and professionals are being poached by other countries like Canada or Australia and people are selling businesses and moving abroad because they have had enough [of] the NHS in meltdown and police overwhelmed.”

He added: “Our low tax, net zero Immigration, cheap energy and zero waiting lists policies make Reform UK the only real alternative choice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Egginton stated Reform is the only party to stop immigration and they will reform the public sector, scrap ‘nonsensical’ net-zero policies and deal with institutions like the BBC and the out-of-touch House of Lords.

Freedom Alliance candidate Wesley Massumbukolt has stated: “We are a new political wing. One of the people and not greedy bankers. One who questions the narrative and promote the values of free speech, not one of bi-partisanship as was shown since COVID.