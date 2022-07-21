Human rights activist Peter Tatchell says Chesterfield Pride is both a ‘celebration and a protest’

In a specially-recorded message for Derbyshire LGBT+, broadcaster Peter Tatchell said while he was unable to attend the festivities this Sunday (July 24) at Stand Road, Chesterfield, he would be ‘there in spirit’.

The activist, who has recently been the subject of a Netflix documentary entitled ‘Hating Peter Tatchell’, stated: “Have a wonderful celebration and remember that on this 50th anniversary of the first Pride in Britain there are still battles to fight and win.”

He called for reforms to the Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for transgender people to change their legal documents, and the asylum system to ensure a ‘safe haven’ for LGBT+ people fleeing persecution abroad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadcaster and activist Peter Tatchell wished the Derbyshire LGBT+ community a 'wonderful Pride'

Mr Tatchell has good links with Derbyshire LGBT+ and visited the Chesterfield Centre, in Rutland Road, two years ago and commended its work.

Ian Robson, Chief Executive of Derbyshire LGBT+, said: “It’s a real privilege and honour that Peter took the time to make this video message for the community here in Derbyshire.

“As the day approaches we are very excited.”

Pride campaigner Councillor Ed Fordham, who represents Brockwell at Chesterfield Borough Council, has been delighted with the support from businesses and organisations within the town.

Danni Farnsworth, Chesterfield HSBC branch manager with Councillor Ed Fordham

He highlighted one of the biggest developments of this year’s event as being the involvement Chesterfield Football Club, which has displayed Progress Flags for the first time above the two main entrances and the club shop.

He commented: “We have been able to start what I think will be a shared journey.

“And we are all in this for the long haul and Chesterfield’s reputation for tolerance and inclusion will be demonstrated over the coming weeks and months.

“This will start between the club and the local LGBT community, but the visible and prominent display of Progress Flags is a big thing and I’m very grateful.

“Credit goes to Keith Jackson in particular for his support, sensitivity and understanding.

“I’m really very optimistic going forwards.”

Coun Fordham also praised HSBC, Hobbycraft, Santander, Tesco, Empire cafe bar, Less Than Zero barbers, Adorn Jewellers, the RSPCA charity shop, Twelfth Craft and Fred’s Haberdashery for their colourful displays and prominent use of the Progress Flag, as well as Albert’s Bar for creating a special Pride Cocktail and dedicating Wednesday nights to the LGBT+ community.