Star-studded Chesterfield Pride organiser is proud of the way businesses and community have helped event become one of the biggest in the country

The town’s Pride celebration is expected to draw thousands of people to Stand Road recreation ground on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle tops a star-studded bill which includes Five Star vocalist Denise Pearson, Jo O’Meara from S Club 7 and Eighties heart-throb Nathan Moore of Brother Beyond fame,

A bevy of drag artists, led by Joe Black, will add to the glitz and glamour.

Kelly Llorenna.

Organiser Dan Walker said: “This year’s line-up is our biggest yet and has certainly piqued people’s interest. People are excited so see famous artists that have had hit singles and sold millions of records. This is a big draw for many.

"Chesterfield and the surrounding area has some fantastic performers and we love showcasing these on our cabaret stage. This year we have Rogue, Sammy Murdock, Poppy-Mai, Brooke Waddle (daughter of England International Chris Waddle) and local legend Alfie Darlin’.”

Dan said that Chesterfield Pride is an event that everyone can enjoy. “On stage there is live music, cabaret and drag performances as well as a bar, food outlets, a large market area and a funfair.

"It’s a safe space for LGBTQ attendees and we pride ourselves in having an event that all the community can attend. The day is very important especially as Chesterfield does not have a full time LGBTQ venue. The day has become a fixture in the calendar where attendees can freely express themselves in a safe and accepting environment. It is a great opportunity for both the LGBTQ community and the wider community to come together and share a great day for everyone.

Joe Black on the cabaret stage at Chesterfield Pride (photo: Brad Wood)

"I am really proud of the way in which local businesses and the community have supported the event and helped it to grow to become one of the fastest growing Pride events in the country.”

Part of a small team of organisers, Dan who has been onboard since the celebration’s first year, said: “We believed that a town of Chesterfield’s size deserved to have an LGBTQ Pride event to be proud of.”

The debut event was held at Queen’s Park in 2015 but quickly outgrew that location so moved to the Stand Road park on Whittington Moor. Dan said: “In recent years we have added an extra stage, a VIP area and a larger market with a greater variety of stalls and food vendors.

"We have had some entertainers and performers who have been on our journey from the start including Chesterfield’s own Ella Va Night. Ella is a drag queen who has hosted every year since 2015. Also appearing since 2015 is international performer Kelly Wilde. Kelly is one of the most recognisable faces within the LGBTQ community having performed at LGBTQ events across the world including Maspalomas Pride, Manchester Pride and the world famous Sydney Mardi Gras.

Kelly Wilde on the main stage at Chesterfield Pride (photo: Fox and Squirrel Photography)

"The event currently attracts over 4,000 people not just Chesterfield but from across the country. This year we have people travelling from as far away as Germany.

"The people who have attended previous years know what a great day out the event is. The feedback we get is fantastic.

"Each event has had its standout point …. the very first event was exciting as we didn’t know if it was going to be successful and also 2019 was a fantastic year because we had the most amazing weather. This year though with the line-up and the buzz about the event has got me really excited.”

Dan, who lives in Manchester but is originally from Spital, Chesterfield, said: “I am proud of my hometown and the support the community has shown the event since we launched.”

Dan Walker, organiser of Chesterfield Pride.

Around five volunteers start planning Chesterfield Pride ten months before the big day. Dan said: “We are also lucky to have around 15-20 volunteers who help out on the day. I am so lucky to have amazing family members who give up their time (and their homes) to make the event happen.

"Organising the event takes up a lot of my time but outside of doing this I love DJing both in the UK and abroad, I also love travelling and watching football.”

Chesterfield Pride will run on July 24, from 12 noon until 6pm and is open to people aged 16 years and above.

Standard tickets are still on sale, priced £6, available from www.skiddle.com

Nathan Moore fronted Eighties pop band Brother Beyond.