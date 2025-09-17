US President Donald Trump is in the UK this week and, just like his fist state visit in 2019, he has landed to a mixed reception across the political spectrum – including here in Derbyshire.

Mr Trump arrived in London on September 16 and stayed the night at Winfield House, residence of the US ambassador, before two days of appointments with royals and political leaders, military spectacles and banquets.

Away from the pomp and ceremony, there is much to discuss.

The US president has said that it will be an “honour” to visit “his friend” the King.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla seen as the band plays the US national anthem at the ceremonial welcome during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The welcome ceremony included 1,300 service men which makes it the largest guard of honour for any state visit to the UK.

When asked about being in England Trump said: “I have a lot of things here that warm my heart.

“I want to tell you. It’s a very special place.”

We asked our Facebook audience how they feel about Donald Trump being honoured with this invitation to the UK, and the response was predictably polarised with hundreds of reactions.

Chesterfield resident Karen Smyth said: “I think he’s disgusting. Lies and lies about so much. A huge child when it comes to interacting with people. Vulgar human being.”

Ian Carter was even more forthright: “Would we want Putin, Netanyahu or any fascist from the past like Mussolini, Franco, Nicolae Ceaușescu or ​Augusto Pinochet? There's no difference and history will remember him as such.”

Elsewhere in town, Claire McGregor said: “At least when he says he’s going to do something he does it, even if people agree or not, because he has the whole nation’s best interests, not the right or the left.”

Several people supported Trump.

Clayton Craft said: “Very much welcome, brilliant guy and a brilliant president.”

Anthony Stephen Pryor added: “Probably do a better job than Starmer.”

Doug Palmer said: “I wish he’d move to the UK and sort out our country for us.”

Mansfield resident Andrew Jepson chimed in: “At this point I want him to make us the 51st state and abolish this government and monarchy.”

Back in Chesterfield, John Witts said: “He’s welcome in my eyes, they are our closet allies and we’ve needed them before and if Putin starts we will need ‘em again.”

John Morris took a different spin on the state of the historic alliance: “He has benefited billionaires and stripped ordinary Americans of their Medicare. He is corrupt and hasn’t got a clue about economics."

Taking a more measured stance, Carol Hodgson said: “He’s a leader in the free world and no matter if we all have different opinions, if the King invites him for a state visit, so be it.

“Taking into consideration part of the visit is about trying to secure a better deal, and if that happens it will benefit us all.”

Raising a practical query, Ashbourne resident Damian Jones said: “We can’t pay nurses enough and care workers but I dread to think how much tax money is being spent on this trip, especially security!”

