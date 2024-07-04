Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Polls have predicted tight races in North East Derbyshire and Amber Valley – while Chesterfield and Derbyshire Dales are forecast to be won comfortably.

The polls for the General Election closed at 10.00pm, and UK Polling Report has shared predictions today for constituencies across Derbyshire.

UK Polling Report aims make polling information more accessible to a wider audience, and is not aligned with any particular political party.

In Chesterfield, Toby Perkins is expected to be re-elected with 48.62% of the vote. Reform’s Dan Price is set to follow with 24.36%, followed by Conservative candidate Ben Flook and Ian Barfield of the Liberal Democrats.

A tight race is being predicted in North East Derbyshire. Labour candidate Louise Jones is forecast to win the seat with 40.75% of the vote, beating out Lee Rowley. After winning the seat for the Tories in 2017, he is currently being predicted to finish in second place with a vote share of 33.94%.

In Bolsover, Natalie Fleet is forecast to win the seat for Labour, with 44.68% of the vote. Conservative candidate Mark Fletcher, who became the constituency’s first Tory MP back in 2019, is predicted to win 23.28% of the vote – just ahead of Reform’s Robert Reaney on 22.99%.

UK Polling Report has also predicted that Labour’s Jon Pearce will claim the High Peak constituency, finishing with 52.65% of the vote. Robert Largan, of the Conservative Party, is forecast to win 21.42%, ahead of Reform’s Catherine Cullen on 15.97%.

Another close race is being predicted in Amber Valley. Conservative Nigel Mills is forecast to win 38.97% of the vote, with Labour’s Linsey Farnsworth just behind on 35.12%.

Sarah Dines is forecast to be re-elected to her Derbyshire Dales seat, with the Tory candidate predicted to win 43.4% of the votes. Reform UK’s Derbyshire Dales candidate Edward Oakenfull said the party has “withdrawn” its support for him, but he is still expected to win 17.49% of the vote – ahead of Robert Court and John Whitby, from the Liberal Democrats and Labour respectively.