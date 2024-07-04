Derbyshire’s General Election voters are set to go to the polls across county’s 11 constituencies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire’s residents go to the polls today, Thursday, July 4, across the county’s 11 constituencies to cast their votes during the long-awaited General Election.

The 2024 General Election campaigns have been fought on the economy, immigration and the NHS among many other local issues and voters will be voting between 7am and 10pm, at over 60 polling stations and booths across Derbyshire.

Prior to the dissolution of Parliament on May 30 after the July 4 General Election was announced by the last term’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Derbyshire was a Conservative stronghold with nine Conservative MPs and two Labour MPs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Sunak claims the Tories will cut taxes, protect pensions, and keep inflation down and Labour’s Keir Starmer says the Labour Party wants to show politics can be a force for good and that Labour will bring about much needed change.

Derbyshire’s residents go to the polls today, Thursday, July 4, across the county’s 11 constituencies to cast their votes during the long-awaited General Election.

Other key parties hoping to clinch Parliamentary seats include the Liberal Democrats, Reform UK, Independents, the Green Party, the Workers Party, Freedom Alliance and the True and Fair Party.

With National polls currently suggesting Labour still has a considerable lead over the Conservatives, who have been in Government for 14 years, the General Election outcome across Derbyshire could prove to be significant.

Derbyshire’s 12 constituencies include Chesterfield, NE Derbyshire, Bolsover, the High Peak, Derbyshire Dales, Amber Valley, Mid Derbyshire, Erewash, Derby North, Derby South and South Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The previous term’s Labour Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, who has represented Chesterfield and Staveley since 2010 and is the last Shadow Minister for Nature and Rural Affairs, is standing again.

Other candidates for the sought-after role of Chesterfield MP include Conservative Ben Flook, Liberal Democrat Ian Barfield, the Green Party’s David Wadsworth, Reform UK’s Dan Price, Chesterfield Independent Kris Stone and the Workers Party’s Julie Lowe.

The NE Derbyshire parliamentary candidates include Conservative Lee Rowley, who has represented the area as its MP since 2017, Labour’s Louise Jones, Liberal Democrat Ross Shipman, the Green Party’s Frank Adlington-Stringer, Reform UK’s Andy Egginton, and Freedom Alliance’s Wesley Massumbukolt.

Bolsover’s candidates include the previous term’s Conservative MP Mark Fletcher who was first elected in 2019 after he toppled Labour MP and Bolsover stalwart Dennis Skinner who had reigned since 1970.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other candidates for the Bolsover constituency include Labour’s Natalie Fleet, Liberal Democrat David Hancock, the Green Party’s David Kesteven and Reform UK’s Robert Reaney.

High Peak’s recent MP, Conservative Robert Largan, who was elected in 2019, is standing against Labour’s Jon Pearce, Liberal Democrat Peter Hirst, Reform UK’s Catherine Cullen, and the Green Party’s Joanna Collins.

Derbyshire Dales’ seven candidates include the previous term’s Conservative MP Sarah Dines alongside Labour’s John Whitby, Liberal Democrat Robert Court, Independent Rachel Elnaugh-Love, the Green Party’s Kelda Boothroyd, Reform UK’s Edward Oakenfull, and the True and Fair Party’s Helen Wetherall.

Amber Valley’s previous term’s MP, Conservative Nigel Mills, is standing again and will go up against four other candidates including Labour’s Linsey Farnsworth, Liberal Democrat Kate Smith, the Green Party’s Matt McGuinness and Reform UK’s Alex Stevenson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Derbyshire’s former MP, Conservative Pauline Latham, has stood down and retired after representing the constituency between 2010 and and 2024.

Candidates for the Mid Derbyshire seat include Conservative Luke Gardiner, Labour’s Jonathan Davies, Liberal Democrat Barry Holliday, Reform UK’s Stephen Dean, the Green Party’s Gez Kinsella, Independent Sue Warren, and the Workers Party’s Josiah Uche.

Erewash candidates include the previous term’s MP, Conservative Maggie Throup, and Labour’s Adam Thompson, Liberal Democrat James Archer, Reform UK’s Liam Booth-Isherwood, Independent John Kirby, and the Green Party’s Brent Poland.

Derby North’s most recent MP was Conservative candidate Amanda Solloway who will be hoping to regain her seat as she goes up against fellow candidates including Labour’s Catherine Atkinson, Liberal Democrat John Sweeney.the Green Party’s Helen Hitchcock, and Reform UK’s Tim Prosser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Labour MP Margaret Beckett was the last MP to hold the Derby South constituency before she recently retired.

Derby South’s 2024 General Election candidates include Conservative Jamie Mulhall, Labour’s Baggy Shanker, Liberal Democrat Joe Naitta, Reform UK’s Alan Graves, Independent Zephyr Tair, the Green Party’s Sam Ward, and the Workers Party’s Chris Williamson.

South Derbyshire candidates include Conservative Heather Wheeler, who has been the constituency’s MP since 2010, Labour’s Samantha Niblett, Liberal Democrat Lucy Care, Reform UK’s Job West, Independent Amy Wheelton, and the Green Party’s Aruhan Galieva.

By Elections for some vacant council seats across Derbyshire will also be held alongside the General Election, today, Thursday, July 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include the Staveley North Ward and the Spire Ward on Chesterfield Borough Council, Lowgates North Ward on Staveley Town Council, Heanor West Ward on Heanor and Loscoe Town Council, and the Hatton Ward on South Derbyshire District Council.