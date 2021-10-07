Families fleeing Taliban control in Afghanistan are to be given homes in North East Derbyshire
North East Derbyshire District Council will be allocating two homes for families fleeing Afghanistan.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 1:11 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 1:12 pm
Speaking at a meeting of North East Derbyshire District Council, leader Alex Dale confirmed two three-bedroomed homes had been allocated for refugees.
The move is part of a wider Government scheme to protect Afghans who put their lives at risk by working with the British Armed Forces.
The scheme includes help with employment, welfare, schools and healthcare as needed.