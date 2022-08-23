Eligible residents in Chesterfield to benefit from energy efficient home improvements scheme

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Borough Council has teamed up with Marches Energy Agency, and E.ON Energy Solutions to help residents make energy improvements to their properties.

It comes after the authority secured funding from the Government’s Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery scheme.

Those who are eligible will be contacted directly by Marches Energy Agency, inviting them to apply for fully funded energy efficient improvements such as external wall insulation or solar panels.

Eligible homeowners in Chesterfield are to be invited to apply for fully funded energy efficient improvements such as external wall insulation or solar panels. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

A small number of grants may also be available for loft insulation, cavity wall insulation and room in roof insulation.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We understand that it’s a difficult time for many people as the cost of living continues to rise, in particular energy charges.

"With funding secured through the Green Homes Grants scheme, we can support homeowners in making improvements to their home to help to increase the warmth and comfort of their homes, whilst also reducing energy bills and carbon emissions.

“This scheme will play a key part in our work to help tackle the ongoing issue of fuel poverty in Chesterfield, and it will also help to support our ambition of creating a carbon neutral Borough by 2050.

"In Chesterfield almost 60 per cent of annual greenhouse gas emissions are from buildings, by ensuring buildings are more energy efficient this will lead to a significant reduction in emissions.”

To be eligible you must be an owner-occupier, your home must have an Energy Performance Certificate of D, E, F or G, and you must receive a means-tested benefit or your combined annual household income is under £30,000 (gross).

Further information on the scheme can be found at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/housing/private-property/green-homes-grant

The grants are currently not open to the wider public due to limited funding.

Those who have questions or would like advice on how to make energy efficient improvements to their property can contact the Marches Energy Agency local team (Warmer Derby and Derbyshire) by calling 08006771332 and selecting option two, or by emailing [email protected]