Derbyshire set to benefit from £76m funding boost from Government to tackle potholes across East Midlands

The Government has pledged to tackle the potholes plaguing drivers across Derbyshire – with the county set to benefit from a £76 million funding boost.

With the drive home for Christmas about to begin, thousands of people in the East Midlands will benefit from safer roads - thanks to a record £201 million investment to fill potholes and repair roads announced by the Government today (Friday, December 20).

The Government is investing £1.6 billion across England - an increase of nearly 50% on local road maintenance funding from last year - enough to fix the equivalent of over seven million extra potholes in 2025/26.

The East Midlands Combined Authority, including Derbyshire County Council, Derby City Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham City Council, will share just under £76 million.

This comes as figures from the RAC show drivers encounter an average of six potholes per mile in England and Wales, and the cost of pothole damage to vehicles is around £500 on average - with more severe repairs costing considerably more. According to the AA, fixing potholes is a priority for 96 per cent of drivers.

Road users in the East Midlands are also being encouraged to report potholes in their area to their local council through a dedicated Gov.uk page.

The Government is today announcing how much each local authority is being allocated. Each local authority can use its share of the £1.6bn for 2025/6 to identify which of their roads are in most need of repair, and to deliver immediate fixes for communities and raise living standards across every area of the country.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Broken roads can risk lives and cost families hundreds if not thousands of pounds on repairs. That’s a cost that can easily be avoided by investing properly in our roads.

“Through our Plan for Change we’re determined to put more money back into the pockets of hardworking people and improve living standards. That’s why we’re giving councils funding to repair our roads and get Britain moving again – with a clear expectation that they get on with the job."

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Potholes have plagued motorists for far too long, but today’s record investment will start to reverse a decade of decline on our country’s roads.

“Millions will drive home for Christmas today, but too many will have to endure an obstacle course to reach their loved ones. Potholes damage cars, and make pedestrians and cyclists less safe. We are investing £1.6bn to fix up to seven million more potholes next year.

“This government is firmly on the side of drivers. Every area of England will get extra cash to tackle this problem once and for all. We have gone beyond our manifesto commitment to back motorists and help raise living standards in every part of the country.”

The Government is also making sure authorities spend the money wisely, collect the right data, and deliver proactive maintenance before potholes start to form. The funding has built-in incentives, with 25% of this uplift held back until authorities have shown that they are delivering.

Today, the government is also announcing that at least 50% of surplus lane rental funds will be reinvested into highways maintenance, so that even more roads can be improved. Lane rental schemes allow local highway authorities to charge companies for the time that street and road works occupy the road.

Additionally, the Department is also consulting on devolving powers to approve lane rental schemes, which are currently with the Secretary of State, to local Mayors. This will support the delivery of more lane rental schemes and put power back into local hands.

On top of this funding, the Transport Secretary is announcing a clampdown on disruptive street works, doubling Fixed Penalty Notices for utility companies who fail to comply with rules and extending charges for street works that run into the weekend.

Claire Ward, Mayor of the East Midlands, said: “I welcome the Department for Transport’s announcement of nearly £76m in funding to tackle potholes and improve road quality across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Our road network is vital for connecting communities and businesses, and too many of our residents have endured poor road conditions for far too long.

“This funding will not only repair and upgrade some of the worst-affected roads in the country but will also help drivers save money on vehicle repairs caused by potholes and improve safety for motorcyclists and cyclists, reducing the risk of accidents. I look forward to working closely with our four constituent councils to ensure that these improvements deliver real benefits for residents across the East Midlands.”

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “This is the biggest one-off road maintenance funding settlement councils in England have ever been given, so we have high hopes it’s the turning point that ends the degradation of our roads and finally delivers fit-for-purpose, smooth surfaces for drivers and all other road users.

“What’s particularly positive is that this announcement is not just about giving councils money to fix dangerous potholes, it comes with the important caveat of using the money wisely by carrying out preventative maintenance to stop more potholes appearing in the future. It’s also good to see the Government proactively encouraging drivers to report potholes, requiring councils to collect the right data to capture the true state of their road networks and incentivising authorities that use the money to good effect.”

Edmund King, AA president, said; “Drivers and riders across England will be pleased to see this significant cash injection into smoothing out the local road network. With most journeys starting and ending on local roads, it is vital to restore the structural integrity of the streets we live on.

“We urge councils to focus on permanent and innovative repairs rather than adopting a ‘patch and run’ approach. Better maintenance of the road network is the number one concern of drivers as damage costs a fortune and potholes can be fatal for those on two wheels.

“Clamping down on poor works carried out by utilities companies and overrunning roadworks is sorely needed, and we are pleased to see action being taken here. Widening lane rental approval to local Mayors should reduce red tape, and we hope it means more roads can be opened in first class condition.”