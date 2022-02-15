Derbyshire second home owners fund housing projects through Council Tax levy

The Derbyshire Second Homes Programme 2021-2023 will see a total of £552,000 shared between Derbyshire Dales, Amber Valley, High Peak and South Derbyshire, thanks to revenue from second homes in those sought after areas.

Derbyshire County Council will distribute the cash via its Adult Social Care and Health budget, providing support through programmes including Housing Options, Help to Move, support for homeless people and a domestic abuse project.

A report to the council’s Cabinet last week (February 10) stated: “The delivery of the current second homes programme has shown the value of targeting services for people with the highest need, resulting in reduced demand, and meeting the boroughs’, districts’ and county council’s housing, health and adult care strategic policy objectives.”

The Derbyshire Dales had the highest proportion of second homes, with £305,000 allocated in the budget, the High Peak came second with £105,000, then Amber Valley with £80,000 and South Derbyshire with £62,000.