Derbyshire residents spend years fighting with council – after decision not to take responsibility for roads on new housing estate
A group of residents living at Shipley Park Gardens in Heanor are campaigning for Derbyshire County Council (DCC) to adopt the roads on their estate – after spending years calling for the authority to take responsibility for the roads.
Road adoption ensures that routes are maintained and serviced by the local council. Adopted roads benefit from regular maintenance, including street cleaning, snow removal, and pothole repairs, all funded by council taxes. Without adoption, residents themselves bear the responsibility and cost of these services.
Catherine Storer, Director of Essential Site Skills, is one of the residents impacted by DCC’s decision not to adopt these roads. She criticised the council for declining to adopt their roads – and called for greater transparency for those looking to buy new-build homes.
She said: “The situation is dire. We’ve been fighting for years to have our roads adopted by the council, but we are met with constant roadblocks. It's shocking that the council, which should support its residents, is instead making our lives harder at every turn.
“The lack of transparency in the buying process is outrageous. Homebuyers are being duped into thinking road adoption is a certainty when, in fact, they may face years of struggle and bureaucratic red tape.
“Adopted roads are vital for the safety and well-being of the community. They ensure that emergency services can access properties quickly and that the roads are kept in good condition. Without adoption, we risk serious safety issues and increased financial burdens on residents.”
Catherine said that, after speaking with many people – including local MPs – her findings indicate that the problem of non-adopted roads is spreading across the UK. She added that this is exacerbated by councils grappling with budget cuts, leaving local authorities unwilling to shoulder additional financial responsibilities.
Residents are now taking their fight to the local government ombudsman, as they continue to seek a resolution between themselves and DCC.
Catherine added: “We hope that bringing this issue to the local government ombudsman will finally bring about the change we need. We urge other affected communities to join us in this fight and share their stories so we can collectively demand a solution.”
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “After this development was built, the developer and contractor ceased trading.
“Unfortunately, the road has not been constructed to an adoptable standard and there are issues with private drains and sewers under the road – which make it unsuitable for adoption.
“We realise that the residents who live here are very unhappy with this position.”
