Derbyshire couple’s bid to turn historic barn into community creative retreat

An artistic Derbyshire couple want to turn a derelict historic barn into an idyllic community creative retreat.

Cathy and Andrew Brown, who are avid sketchers, painters and poetry writers, have applied to turn a barn in Burrows Lane, off the B5023 through Middleton-by-Wirksworth, into a creative hub.

The small two-storey stone barn, previously used for cows, which is more than 100 years old at the youngest, has historic relevance and is recorded by Derbyshire County Council.

Mrs and Mr Brown detail in their application that they bought the barn, opposite the village cemetery, off landowners Andrew and Angie Spencer last year.

It states: “For many years, Cathy and Andrew Brown have dreamt of having a creative space for their own individual creative pursuits. Cathy enjoys photography and is wan!ng to do more sketching and poetry, whilst Andrew enjoys sketching and painting.

“In summer 2022, whilst on holiday, they found a community creative space in a village. On attending a drop-in painting class, Cathy realised the benefit for the community. It provided a space for people to meet, talk, socialise and feel revitalised at the end of a busy day at work.

In autumn 2022 the couple began to consider the creative space idea more seriously, and reflect upon the best location.

The application adds: “Wirksworth has a special meaning for the couple. In 2012, they first both held hands there whilst a/ending the Wirksworth Festival. In 2014, Andrew proposed to Cathy in the Wirksworth Market Square.

“Given that the couple have a home in Bakewell, their search criteria was between Wirksworth and Bakewell. In January 2023, Burrows Lane Barn in Middleton-by-Wirksworth became available.“This barn and its recommended land-use offers something dis!nct for the local community.

“There is nothing that offers what the barn offers. It offers an in!mate space to promote small gatherings of people both inside and outside. “The couple say the project would support health and wellbeing, promote recreation and strengthen the community.”

Diagrams of the plans show outdoor seating, with the report detailing a portable firepit, extensive planting of wildflowers and trees, along with the rebuilding of surrounding dry-stone walling.