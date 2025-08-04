Derbyshire council buries talk of Angela Rayner's 'war on allotments'

Bolsover hit the national headlines over the weekend after being named as a key battleground in the Government’s ‘war on allotments’ – but a bit more digging has revealed very little dirt in the story.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, August 11, an article in the Daily Telegraph declared that deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner “has given the green light for cash-strapped councils to sell off allotments to raise funds,” with numerous other outlets then quickly reproducing the same report – sparking furious reactions online.

The original piece went on to describe how Ms Rayner had approved the sale of two allotments in Bolsover since taking office, among several others across the country, with councils requiring the go-ahead from Westminster under the Allotment Act of 1925.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main source for the story was a parliamentary question tabled by Conservative Kevin Hollinrake on July 9, and answered a week later by Alex Norris MP, a junior minister for local government, confirming that Labour had approved the sale of eight allotments since July 2024, including the sites owned by Old Bolsover Town Council.

Land around the allotments between Oxcroft Lane and Longlands in Bolsover is slated for development. (Image: Google)

But in response to questions from the Derbyshire Times, the council shed a slightly different light on the situation.

A spokesperson said: “No allotments are being closed. However, three parcels of land are involved in phase two of the Bolsover North strategic development as allocated in Bolsover District Council’s Local Plan, adopted in 2020: a section of allotments on Oxcroft Lane; a field to the rear of those allotments; and a section of allotments located off Longlands.

“The Longlands allotment land is considered critical to the delivery of essential infrastructure for the development. The other two parcels, while less critical, are still important to the successful and coordinated delivery of the scheme. If the town council does not agree to the sale, there is a risk that the land could be subject to a compulsory purchase order (CPO) by Bolsover District Council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale was subject to a public consultation in 2023, supported by allotment holders and the National Allotment Society, before the application was submitted to the Government and approved in October 2024.

Angela Rayner's record on approving allotment sales is relatively similar to her Conservative predecessors'. (Image: Frank Reid/National World)

According to the council, 19 allotment plot holders have been affected by the proposed land sale and, where required, affected individuals have been offered alternative plots and supported through an ongoing relocation process.

A number of other plots were already vacant, and some were voluntarily surrendered by tenants during the consultation period.

The spokesperson added: “Old Bolsover Town Council currently manages approximately 440 allotment plots across nine sites, with a surplus of available plots. The council exceeds the benchmark set by the National Allotment Society, which recommends a provision of 20 plots (or 0.5 hectares) per 1,000 households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Taking into account the current population, the anticipated growth of the parish, and the reduction in plots due to the Bolsover North development, the council will still maintain a significant surplus.

“There are no current plans to sell any other allotment plots. Any future proposals would be subject to consultation and compliance with statutory requirements, including seeking approval from the Secretary of State, where necessary.”

In the Telegraph’s report, Shadow Minister James Cleverly was quoted as saying: “Angela Rayner giving the green light for councils to sell off allotments is a kick in the teeth to local people who don’t have access to their own gardens.”

The paper also decreed that this was a “blow” to “passionate gardener” Jeremy Corbyn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government has added further context, pointing out that the eight plots of allotment land sold in the last year under Labour compares with six, ten, six and 12 sold in the previous four years of Conservative administration.

An MHCLG spokesperson said: “Councils have been able to sell assets since 2016 and these rules have not changed. They should only do so where it is clearly necessary and offers value for money.

“We know how important allotments are for communities, and that is why strict criteria is in place to protect them, as well as school playing fields.”

Since 2016, local authorities have been able to use the proceeds from asset sales to fund eligible projects that produce ongoing revenue savings and improve efficiency via projects that might otherwise be unaffordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local authorities have a duty to provide allotments if there is sufficient demand for allotments, and land acquired for that purpose is considered as a ‘statutory’ allotment site.

Only statutory allotment sites have legal protections provided by the Allotments Act 1925 and cannot be sold or converted to other uses without ministerial consent, and local authorities looking to dispose of such sites are expected to demonstrate that the decision follows good practice and produces value for money.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.