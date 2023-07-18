Residents of Dunston have raised a number of objections to the proposals with some claiming it will lead to more accidents and impact upon the local economy.

The proposals, submitted by Wiliam Davis Holmes in July 2021, have seen a flurry of angry objections but a final decision is set to be rubber-stamped at a committee meeting on Monday, July 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many residents are opposed to the scheme, which they say will destroy green space, create extra traffic congestion on country lanes, impose a huge strain on local services and alter their way of life.

An artist's impression of how the Dunston Grange development could look. Image: William Davis Homes.

Vicky Noble, member of Dunston Grange Residents Association Group, said: “We are not going to stop fighting for Dunston. This is a huge priority for (the group) and it is a major test. We have had people literally snatch petitions out of our hands (because) they are so keen to sign it and it’s a huge demonstration of support. The council needs to stop building on our greenbelts and they must consider alternatives.

“We are having people coming up to us and saying, you know, where is the democracy? There is no democracy. Once elected (councillors) do not care, no-one listens to local people.”

“We want to demonstrate how dangerous the stretch of road is and that it’s only going to get worse with 500 more homes. The feeling has only strengthened as time has gone on and we are gearing up for the planning meeting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year Tony Darwent, member of the residents group, said the developments could make the narrow and winding Dunston Road “even more dangerous”.

He told the Derbyshire Times: “There are going to be more accidents, I am sure of it. I do not believe that there is a simple solution, or one that is easy anyway.”

As previously reported, William Davis Holmes intends to build the development near to its current Skylarks development. A site has been allocated by the developers for a new primary school to be built, retail space, and a cricket pitch as part of the plans.