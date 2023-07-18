Ashover Classic Car and Bike Show is captured in 20 wonderful photos

Visitors who defied wet weather forecasts had plenty to look at when a classic car and bike show attracted 200 vehicles.

The tenth annual show, organised jointly by Chesterfield, Matlock and Chesterfield Scarsdale Rotary Club, was held at Milken Lane, Ashover.

Raymond Price took the best car award for his 1938 MG VA which has its original bodywork and was imported from South Africa in 2000.

Luke Soresby won the prize for best bike, a 1927 Triumph model W. Peter Hardings, a friend of Luke’s undertook most of the restoration work on the bike before he passed away.

Tom Moloney, president of Matlock Rotary Club, said: “There were old cars, new cars and some very old motorbikes. Numbers were down because of the weather but we probably had 600-700 people through the gate. Exhibits and pedestrians were coming in from 9am – they were obviously keen to come to the show. Everyone was happy and enjoying themselves – it was a good day and it didn’t rain.

"Some of the people with the nicer, older cars left before 4pm because they wanted to get them under cover because of the impending storms.”

Tom estimates that the attendance figure was a third of last year’s; the 2022 event was blessed by hot weather. He added: “The biggest turnout we had was straight after Covid – we had to put cars up in another field.”

Photographer Nick Rhodes captured these wonderful shots from the event.

