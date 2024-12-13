The Government is demanding that local authorities across the country produce “immediate” and “mandatory” housing targets – as they aim to build 370,000 new homes annually and 1.5 million houses ahead of the next election.
Under the latest version of the Government’s National Planning Policy Framework, councils are being given 12 weeks to produce and commit to a timeframe for the construction of new homes. If local authorities fail to offer a timetable, the Government is set to impose one upon them.
Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary, said: “I will not hesitate to do what it takes to build 1.5 million new homes over five years and deliver the biggest boost in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation.
“We must all do our bit and we must all do more. We expect every local area to adopt a plan to meet their housing need. The question is where the homes and local services people expect are built, not whether they are built at all.”
Under these new plans, there is a presumption that developments on brownfield sites will be approved.
The Government expects councils to review the boundaries of their green belt land to help ensure that targets for the construction of new homes are met. They are also asking local authorities to prioritise ‘grey belt’ land – which includes low-quality green belt and disused car parks.
The Daily Mail have produced an interactive map, showing how many more homes will need to be built in each council area across England.
The full list of figures for Derbyshire can be found below. Derby and South Derbyshire were not included.
