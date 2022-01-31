Councillors hold a minute’s silence for murdered Derbyshire pensioner Freda Walker

North East Derbyshire District Council’s chairman Councillor Martin Thacker called on members to observe a moment of silence for Freda Walker, who was killed in her home in Langwith Junction on January 15, during a meeting of full council on January 31.

Her 88-year-old husband Kenneth Walker, former chairman for Bolsover District Council, was also attacked and remains in critical condition.

Councillor Thacker said: “Ken was a member of the strategic alliance committee between our two authorities and a keen advocate of the partnership.

Ken Walker with his wife Freda

“I had the privilege of knowing Ken for 20 years and am aware of his drive to make a difference in his local community.

“Both Ken and Freda were an excellent civic couple.

“Those of you who knew them both would say their love and care for each other was evident and Freda was the kindest person you could wish to meet.

“Her death is truly shocking.”

He sent his thoughts and prayers to Mr Walker, as well as his family and friends.