Councillors approve plan which 'could be a boon' to Chesterfield

Councillors have approved plans for a popular car boot sale to be held behind Chesterfield Town Hall every Sunday.

In January, Chesterfield Borough Council announced its Sunday car boot sale at the Proact Stadium will not take place at the football ground from July after a decision was made by the Spireites.

Earlier this year, the authority submitted a planning application to itself requesting that the sale moves from the Proact Stadium to Rose Hill car park.

The council's planning committee met Monday and granted conditional permission for the application.

The sale will operate every Sunday from 8am until 1pm - with traders having access from 7am to set up and will leave by 1.30pm when the car park will re-open.

Liberal Democrat councillor Ed Fordham, who represents the Brockwell ward and sits on the planning committee, said: "It is felt that the car boot sale moving back into the town will aid bring the town back to life.

"With the caveat that the parking has to be handled well and reviewed over the implementation of the new location, this could be a boon to the town."

Planning documents state: "The proposed development is considered to be an appropriate reuse of the town hall car park on a temporary basis, and the development has been sited, detailed and designed such that the development proposals comply with the provisions of policies."

Steve Payne, a district environmental health officer at the council, voiced concern about noise disturbance for people living on Albion Road and Rose Hill as a result of traders arriving at the site.

The planning documents add: "Car booters arriving prior to 7am will be instructed to park away from Rose Hill West entrance.

"They will be held in the parking bays directly opposite the town hall on Rose Hill until 7am to prevent noise to nearby residents."

Another planning document states that all the car park's spaces would be lost during the hours of operation - but adds there are two adjacent car parks, Albion Road and Soresby Street.

The car boot sale is one of the biggest in the area.