A dangerous driver was caught on a dash-cam video overtaking into the path of an HGV lorry

A dangerous driver who was caught on another motorist’s dash-cam video overtaking into the path of an HGV lorry in Derbyshire has been banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 15 how Omid Swatiwal, 28, of Elizabeth Way, Masborough, Rotherham, overtook a motorist with a dash-cam who captured the dangerous manoeuvre on the Woodhead Road, at Tintwistle, on video.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connolly said: “This offence occurred on February 12 in the mid-afternoon about 3.15pm and it was captured on the dash-cam of another motorist lasting seconds.

“It was not a prolonged piece of driving but it was exceptionally dangerous.”

The court was shown the footage which showed Swatiwal overtaking the vehicle with the dash-cam and overtaking a second vehicle before coming back into the left lane as his car narrowly missed an on-coming HGV lorry.

Swatiwal, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

The probation service stated that Swatiwal understands that the manoeuvre could have caused serious harm or even death and he has expressed remorse.

Swaitiwal was born with one kidney, according to the probation service, and he had needed to urinate at the time of the incident and he overtook the vehicles in an effort to find a safe place to park.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said the defendant accepts that the owner of the vehicle with the dash-cam was clearly concerned by the driving and Swaitwal understands it was worth reporting.

She added that Swatiwal, who has a wife, children and a business in Barnsley, feels he has let his family down.

Magistrates sentenced Swatiwal to a 12 month community order with 110 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months and was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.