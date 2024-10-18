Work on multi-million pound regeneration project aiming to “transform Staveley town centre” set to start in November

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A multi-million pound regeneration project is set to begin next month in Staveley.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s Staveley 21 project, funded through the Staveley Town Deal, includes the construction of a new landmark building in the town centre, improvements to the market square and a rejuvenation of the high street. Together, the works will help support local businesses by creating a more attractive, welcoming and safe town centre for everyone to enjoy.

A drop-in session will be held in Staveley market square from 1.00pm until 3.00pm on Wednesday, October 23 – where local residents and business owners can come and find out more about the plans and the programme for construction.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This project will transform Staveley town centre and encourage more people to visit to support both existing retailers and market traders. The project will help expand the town centre offer, creating new opportunities for the events and social spaces we want to boost visitor numbers and provide the space for local businesses to thrive.

This artist’s impression shows what Staveley’s new landmark building will look like. Credit: CBC

“We’ve been speaking with local businesses and hosting drop-in sessions throughout the design process to ensure the plans are right and at this next drop-in session you’ll be able to speak with the contractor who is delivering the project and find out more about the programme.

“We’re trying to minimise the disruption caused in the town centre to ensure that businesses can continue to trade and will be ready to benefit from the improvements once work is complete.

“This is a really exciting project for Staveley and will help ensure that the town can thrive for generations to come.”

Stepnell, who have been working to complete the town centre designs, have been appointed to lead construction on the Staveley 21 project.

Tom Sewell, regional director at Stepnell, said: “Staveley 21 will be incredibly transformative for the town centre and as a complete construction partner with vast experience enhancing public spaces, we recognise the importance of close collaboration with local authorities, partners and future users to exceed on these expectations.

“Early engagement with the local community is vital to ensuring the landmark building, market and high street can maximise their impact and we have made great progress since our appointment. Social value can be just as transformative to the community as the build itself, and the Staveley Town Deal will encompass this approach as we look to commence works.”

Works in November will begin with the removal of the disused toilet block on the market square.

In its place a new landmark building will be built that will form a new focal point for the town centre. Once completed, the building will house Derbyshire County Council’s Staveley Library on the ground floor, and the upstairs will provide space for new businesses.

Staveley 21 also includes the transformation of the marketplace to create an enlarged public space to support existing uses such as Staveley Town Council’s regular markets, but also as a setting that can be used to host a wide range of new events to encourage more people to visit the town centre.

Proposals include new tiered outdoor seating to support outdoor theatre and performances, and natural play equipment to help make the marketplace more attractive to families.

Designs for the play equipment have been developed in collaboration with pupils from Staveley Junior School, who visited the site with Stepnell and took part in a workshop to discuss what kind of equipment they would like to see installed.

New paving, lighting, street furniture and planting will help create an enhanced atmosphere and visitor experience at any time of day or night, whilst new signage will help connect the town centre with Staveley’s other visitor attractions – including the Chesterfield Canal and Staveley Hall.

There is also a shop front improvement grant scheme for businesses based in the town centre. Up to 80% of the costs of shop front improvements like new signage, windows, canopies, and much more can be funded through the scheme.

Through the Animate Chesterfield public art project, Coralie Turpin has been appointed to work with the community and develop a new piece of artwork that will celebrate Staveley’s heritage and develop designs that can be incorporated into the new paving.

Coralie said: “I am looking forward to working with the people of Staveley, we're planning some fun activities reflecting the local canal heritage and nature to generate ideas for the design. I’m excited to create a great piece of public art for the new marketplace that is friendly and interactive.”

Around £5 million of funding has been provided through the Staveley Town Deal, a £25.2 million programme that aims to ensure Staveley is a place to start, stay and grow.

Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and vice chair of the Staveley Town Deal Board, added: “I’m pleased that work will be starting soon on Staveley 21, this is a key project in the Town Deal programme and will make a real impact on the ability of the town centre to attract additional visitors to support local businesses and explore the Staveley area. I look forward to seeing the plans come to life over the next year.”

To find out more about the Staveley 21 project visit the council’s website here.