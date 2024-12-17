The full list of changes to bin collections over the festive period can be found here – including Chesterfield, Derbyshire Dales, North East Derbyshire, Bolsover and Amber Valley.

A series of changes will be made to bin collections across Derbyshire over the festive season – and you can find all the details below so that you don’t miss out over Christmas or the New Year.

Chesterfield Borough Council:

Bins usually collected on Monday, December 23 will be collected on Saturday, December 21.

Bins usually collected on Tuesday, December 24 will be collected on Monday, December 23.

Bins usually collected on Wednesday, December 25 will be collected on Tuesday, December 24.

Bins usually collected on Thursday, December 26 will be collected on Friday, December 27.

Bins usually collected on Friday, December 27 will be collected on Saturday, December 28.

Bins usually collected on Monday, January 1 will be collected on Thursday, January 2.

Bins usually collected on Thursday, January 2 will be collected on Friday, January 3.

Bins usually collected on Friday, January 3 will be collected on Saturday, January 4.

Derbyshire Dales District Council:

Wednesday collections scheduled for Christmas Day itself will take place earlier on Saturday, December 21.

Wednesday collections scheduled for New Year’s Day will take place a day later, on January 2.

There will be no change to Monday or Tuesday collections. All Thursday and Friday collections will be one day later than usual.

North East Derbyshire District Council:

There will be no bin collections between December 23 and December 28, and no collections will take place on New Year’s Day. There are, however extra burgundy and black bin collections taking place across the surrounding weeks, depending on your collection route, as well as one-day-later collections between January 2 and January 4.

Bolsover District Council:

Calendar A (Palterton, Scarcliffe, Hillstown, Bolsover, Shuttlewood, Stanfree, Clowne, Barlborough, Whitwell, Hodthorpe, Creswell, Langwith, Whaley Thorns, Upper Langwith):

There will be no collections between December 24 and December 27. Normal collections will take place on December 31.

Collections on January 1, January 2 and January 3 will take place a day later than usual.

Calendar B (Doe Lea, Bramley Vale, Glapwell, Pleasley, New Houghton, Stoney Houghton, Shirebrook, Langwith Junction, Tibshelf, Newton, Blackwell, Hilcote, Westhouses, South Normanton, Pinxton):

Bin collections scheduled for December 24 and 25 will take place a day earlier than usual.

Collections for December 26 and 27 will take place a day later than usual.

Normal collections will take place on December 31.

Collections on January 1, January 2 and January 3 will take place a day later than usual.

Amber Valley Borough Council:

Collections scheduled for December 23 will take place on December 21.

Collections scheduled for December 24 and 25 will take place a day earlier than usual.

Collections for December 26 and 27 will take place a day later than usual.

Normal collections will take place on December 30 and 31.

Collections on January 1, January 2 and January 3 will take place a day later than usual.