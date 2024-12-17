Derbyshire village uses watermill to power Christmas lights in the Peak District

A Derbyshire village has found a novel - and greener - way to light up the streets over Christmas-time.​

The village watermill is being used to power the Christmas lights in Bradwell in the Derbyshire Peak District. The hydro project, first installed six years ago, was initially powered by a Heath Robinson-style collection of parts from villagers' sheds including a pair of bicycle wheels. "This is the second incarnation of our waterwheel," explains Andy Nash, one of three volunteers who look after the wheel in the Bradwell Brook each December. "It was initially built as an education aid for our local school children. The first one produced about 30 watts of power and we couldn't run it for very long. "This latest wheel - designed by apprentice engineers from Nuclear Energy Components Ltd - a company based just down the road - chucks out between 70 and 80 watts and now powers our village lights from 3pm until midnight," says Andy.