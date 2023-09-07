News you can trust since 1855
Town centre business celebrates 85 years of serving Chesterfield customers

A business in Chesterfield has marked its 85th anniversary with a visit from the Deputy Mayor.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 14:17 BST
Deputy Mayor Coun Jenny Flood was joined by Deputy Mayoress Heather Miles for a visit to Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care on Market Place – where they enjoyed an afternoon tea party with the team to celebrate the branch’s 85th anniversary.

Scrivens is a family-run business and staff at the Chesterfield branch brought out the bunting, balloons and cakes to mark the special anniversary occasion.

Branch manager Darren Hughes said: “We were delighted to mark our special anniversary by welcoming Deputy Mayor, Coun Jenny Flood, and Deputy Mayoress Heather Miles into the branch this week. Together with our loyal customers, the team and I had a great time celebrating this milestone occasion!

L-R: Scrivens branch manager Darren Hughes, regional manager Helen Banforth, Deputy Mayoress Heather Miles and Deputy Mayor Coun Jenny Flood. Credit: Lime Green CommunicationsL-R: Scrivens branch manager Darren Hughes, regional manager Helen Banforth, Deputy Mayoress Heather Miles and Deputy Mayor Coun Jenny Flood. Credit: Lime Green Communications
“Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this important ethos has remained in place since the family business was established. We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers into the branch to celebrate our anniversary and experience what 85 years of eye and hearing care knowledge looks like!”

Coun Flood said: “It was lovely to be invited by the Scrivens team to join their birthday celebrations. It was a really wonderful occasion and a moment to celebrate the company’s loyalty to delivering eye and hearing care expertise to members of the community for such a long time.

“It was great to hear about the technology used by the team and also some inspiring stories about customers they’ve supported over the years. Here’s to Scrivens’ next 85 years!”

