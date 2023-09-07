Town centre business celebrates 85 years of serving Chesterfield customers

Watch more videos on Shots!

Deputy Mayor Coun Jenny Flood was joined by Deputy Mayoress Heather Miles for a visit to Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care on Market Place – where they enjoyed an afternoon tea party with the team to celebrate the branch’s 85th anniversary.

Scrivens is a family-run business and staff at the Chesterfield branch brought out the bunting, balloons and cakes to mark the special anniversary occasion.

Branch manager Darren Hughes said: “We were delighted to mark our special anniversary by welcoming Deputy Mayor, Coun Jenny Flood, and Deputy Mayoress Heather Miles into the branch this week. Together with our loyal customers, the team and I had a great time celebrating this milestone occasion!

L-R: Scrivens branch manager Darren Hughes, regional manager Helen Banforth, Deputy Mayoress Heather Miles and Deputy Mayor Coun Jenny Flood. Credit: Lime Green Communications

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this important ethos has remained in place since the family business was established. We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers into the branch to celebrate our anniversary and experience what 85 years of eye and hearing care knowledge looks like!”

Coun Flood said: “It was lovely to be invited by the Scrivens team to join their birthday celebrations. It was a really wonderful occasion and a moment to celebrate the company’s loyalty to delivering eye and hearing care expertise to members of the community for such a long time.