Police appeal to trace woman who may hold vital information after theft from elderly man in Chesterfield town centre

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a theft at Tesco in Low Pavement, Chesterfield, just before 12.40pm on Thursday, May 25.

The victim, a man in his 80s, had his wallet taken after it had fallen onto the floor of the supermarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have been gathering evidence and CCTV footage, and have today released an image of a woman they wish to locate. They believe she may have important information which will be able to help with their investigation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the woman that officers wish to speak to.

If you are the woman, or know who she is, you can contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*318875:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101