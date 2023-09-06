News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace woman who may hold vital information after theft from elderly man in Chesterfield town centre

Officers are urging members of the public to help them locate a woman who may hold important information concerning a theft in Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 13:43 BST
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a theft at Tesco in Low Pavement, Chesterfield, just before 12.40pm on Thursday, May 25.

The victim, a man in his 80s, had his wallet taken after it had fallen onto the floor of the supermarket.

Officers have been gathering evidence and CCTV footage, and have today released an image of a woman they wish to locate. They believe she may have important information which will be able to help with their investigation.

This is the woman that officers wish to speak to.
If you are the woman, or know who she is, you can contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*318875:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.