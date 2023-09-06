Police appeal to trace woman who may hold vital information after theft from elderly man in Chesterfield town centre
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a theft at Tesco in Low Pavement, Chesterfield, just before 12.40pm on Thursday, May 25.
The victim, a man in his 80s, had his wallet taken after it had fallen onto the floor of the supermarket.
Officers have been gathering evidence and CCTV footage, and have today released an image of a woman they wish to locate. They believe she may have important information which will be able to help with their investigation.
If you are the woman, or know who she is, you can contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*318875:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.