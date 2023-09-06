Future of Wilko stores across Chesterfield and Derbyshire remains uncertain as 52 locations set to close next week
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 52 Wilko stores that will close their doors permanently next week, after the company collapsed, have been confirmed today.
Administrators PwC said that a total of 26 shops would shut down on Tuesday, September 12, before another 28 were closed on Thursday, September 14.
Edward Williams, joint administrator at PwC, told the BBC that in the “absence of viable offers” for the company as a whole, store closures and job losses were “necessary”.
He added: “The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.”
The following stores will close down on September 12:
Acton
Aldershot
Barking
Bishop Auckland
Bletchley
Brownhills
Camberley
Cardiff Bay Retail Park
Falmouth
Harpurhey
Irvine
Liverpool Edge Lane
Llandudno
Lowestoft
Morley
Nelson
Port Talbot
Putney
Stafford
Tunbridge Wells
Wakefield
Weston-super-Mare
Westwood Cross
Winsford.
The following stores will close down on September 14:
Ashford
Avonmeads
Banbury
Barrow in Furness
Basildon, Belle Vale
Burnley
Clydebank
Cortonwood
Dagenham
Dewsbury
Eccles
Folkestone
Great Yarmouth
Hammersmith
Huddersfield
Morriston
New Malden
North Shields
Queen Street Cardiff
Rhyl
Southampton-West Quay
St Austell
Stockport
Truro
Uttoxeter
Walsall
Woking.
More than 1,300 redundancies were announced yesterday. These include job losses at the stores listed above, along with redundancies made at Wilko’s support and distribution centres.
READ THIS: 23 new pubs and restored old venues that launched across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last 12 months
B&M has agreed a deal worth £13m to take on up to 51 of Wilko’s buildings, but the future of the brand itself – as well as 300 other Wilko locations – remains unclear.
The BBC also reported that a larger rescue package from HMV's Doug Putman is believed to have been delayed due to funding issues.
Some retailers, including Dunelm and Toolstation, have urged Wilko employees to apply for roles at their stores.