Future of Wilko stores across Chesterfield and Derbyshire remains uncertain as 52 locations set to close next week

The 52 Wilko stores that will close their doors permanently next week, after the company collapsed, have been confirmed today.

Administrators PwC said that a total of 26 shops would shut down on Tuesday, September 12, before another 28 were closed on Thursday, September 14.

Edward Williams, joint administrator at PwC, told the BBC that in the “absence of viable offers” for the company as a whole, store closures and job losses were “necessary”.

The fate of Chesterfield’s Wilko store is yet to be decided.

He added: “The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.”

The following stores will close down on September 12:

Acton

Aldershot

Barking

Bishop Auckland

Bletchley

Brownhills

Camberley

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Falmouth

Harpurhey

Irvine

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno

Lowestoft

Morley

Nelson

Port Talbot

Putney

Stafford

Tunbridge Wells

Wakefield

Weston-super-Mare

Westwood Cross

Winsford.

The following stores will close down on September 14:

Ashford

Avonmeads

Banbury

Barrow in Furness

Basildon, Belle Vale

Burnley

Clydebank

Cortonwood

Dagenham

Dewsbury

Eccles

Folkestone

Great Yarmouth

Hammersmith

Huddersfield

Morriston

New Malden

North Shields

Queen Street Cardiff

Rhyl

Southampton-West Quay

St Austell

Stockport

Truro

Uttoxeter

Walsall

Woking.

More than 1,300 redundancies were announced yesterday. These include job losses at the stores listed above, along with redundancies made at Wilko’s support and distribution centres.

B&M has agreed a deal worth £13m to take on up to 51 of Wilko’s buildings, but the future of the brand itself – as well as 300 other Wilko locations – remains unclear.

The BBC also reported that a larger rescue package from HMV's Doug Putman is believed to have been delayed due to funding issues.