New pubs have been launched in all corners of the county over the last year – including Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.

The last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county, as well as several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments – with a number of pubs being reopened in Chesterfield alone.

These are 23 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since September 2022.

1 . The Mossbrook Inn, Eckington The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Woodside, Chesterfield The Woodside on Ashgate Road reopened in September 2022 after being taken on by Stonegate Pubs, who undertook a significant revamp. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . New Inn, Clay Cross The New Inn on Market Street reopened in October after closing for a three-week refurbishment. Photo: Google Photo Sales