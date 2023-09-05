News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the venues that have opened or relaunched over the last 12 months.

23 new pubs and restored old venues that launched across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last 12 months

New pubs have been launched in all corners of the county over the last year – including Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:40 BST

Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.

The last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county, as well as several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments – with a number of pubs being reopened in Chesterfield alone.

READ THIS: Pretty property on edge of Peak District accommodates two homes in one building

These are 23 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since September 2022.

The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September 2022.

1. The Mossbrook Inn, Eckington

The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September 2022. Photo: Google

The Woodside on Ashgate Road reopened in September 2022 after being taken on by Stonegate Pubs, who undertook a significant revamp.

2. The Woodside, Chesterfield

The Woodside on Ashgate Road reopened in September 2022 after being taken on by Stonegate Pubs, who undertook a significant revamp. Photo: Google

The New Inn on Market Street reopened in October after closing for a three-week refurbishment.

3. New Inn, Clay Cross

The New Inn on Market Street reopened in October after closing for a three-week refurbishment. Photo: Google

The Pointing Dogs on Dale Road was launched back in October by Derby Brewery.

4. The Pointing Dogs, Matlock

The Pointing Dogs on Dale Road was launched back in October by Derby Brewery. Photo: Derby Brewery

