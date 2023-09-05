News you can trust since 1855
Pretty property on edge of Peak District accommodates two homes in one building

This pretty property on the edge of the Peak District boasts a wealth of period charm with stone fireplaces and exposed ceiling beams.
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST

Offers of £520,000 are invited for the detached house at Rise End, Middleton, near Wirksworth.

The property is currently arranged as a two bedroom main residence and two bedroom cottage but could easily be reconfigured to suit a potential purchaser’s requirements.

Accommodation in the main residence includes kitchen, lounge, family bathroom and an ensuite serving the master bedroom.

The attached cottage is believed to have formerly been two cottages. It houses a kitchen split into two areas, a sitting room and ensuites for both bedrooms.

Sitting in landscaped gardens, the property has a large detached garage which could be developed further subject to the necessary planning consents being obtained.

Middleton is an ideal location for people who want to explore the Peak District.

The property, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, is marketed by Bagshaws Residential – Bakewell. For more details, call 01629 347217.

The detached property is currently configured as a pair of two-bedroomed homes.

1. Rise End, Middleton

The detached property is currently configured as a pair of two-bedroomed homes. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen in the main residence has wall and base units with a sink inset into the work surface. A range cooker is included in the sale.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen in the main residence has wall and base units with a sink inset into the work surface. A range cooker is included in the sale. Photo: Zoopla

A large archway gives access from the kitchen to the lounge where a multi-fuel stove sits in a brick fireplace with a stone hearth. The lounge has exposed stonework, a stripped wooden floor and exposed beams to the ceiling. An open staircase leads to the first floor accommodation.

3. Lounge

A large archway gives access from the kitchen to the lounge where a multi-fuel stove sits in a brick fireplace with a stone hearth. The lounge has exposed stonework, a stripped wooden floor and exposed beams to the ceiling. An open staircase leads to the first floor accommodation. Photo: Zoopla

The cottage's sitting rom has a multi fuel stove sitting on a brick hearth and stone flagged floor. There is a panelled door with a thumnail latch that opens into the lobby area.

4. Sitting room

The cottage's sitting rom has a multi fuel stove sitting on a brick hearth and stone flagged floor. There is a panelled door with a thumnail latch that opens into the lobby area. Photo: Zoopla

