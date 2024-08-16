Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Efforts to clean the site of a traveller encampment in Derbyshire are underway – with specialist contractors being employed by the council.

A group of travellers have moved on from the Greenwich Community Sports Hub on Nottingham Road, Ripley – after arriving at the field earlier this week.

A site assessment has now been carried out by Ripley Town Council – who confirmed that specialist contractors would be called in to clean the area.

A council spokesperson said: “Over the coming days, there will be lots of litter and other items to remove from the area. Contractors will be on-site Friday and Saturday to do this.

The travellers have now left the area.

“As a matter of health and safety, we ask that members of the public and dogs do not enter the area until everything has been cleared away.

“We are thankful to people offering to help litter pick the site, however, due to the nature of some of the items the travellers have left, specialised contractors will remove them.

“We hope to reopen the site and Greenwich Community Sports Hub early next week. We thank our community, and the hirers of the venue that we had to cancel this week (Ripley Town FC and Butterley United CC) for their patience and understanding this week, whilst this situation has been ongoing.”