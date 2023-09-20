Residents cry "shambles" as new Derbyshire Dales bin schedule hits bumpy start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As previously reported, the council and contractor Serco have introduced a new collection timetable this week, claiming it will improve efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of the lorry fleet used by the service, which has been plagued by problems in recent years.

In the latest chapter, leaflets were said to have been issued to every home in the district setting out the new schedule, but Serco then had to apologise for sending incorrect information to some properties and sent a second leaflet to those addresses affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, not everyone was on the same page, with the council sharing reports from collection crews in Wirksworth and Bradwell who found many of the wrong bins left out on Wednesday, September 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serco has introduced new waste collection days across the Derbyshire Dales starting this week. (Photo: Serco/Derbyshire Dales District Council)

A council spokesperson said: “We believe the information on the leaflets we sent out was correct. We issued a plea via all our communication channels before new rounds started this week to double check your information leaflet to see what type of collection you are due to get this week.

“In all areas, please note you could be getting the same type of collection you had last week. Our FAQs explain what to do if you now have more than 14 days between recycling or household waste collections.”

The announcements were met with much confusion online, and residents describing the situation as a “shambles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even the council’s official Facebook page had to acknowledge: “We have been making it clear that the website info could not be relied on.”

While the council said collection crews would return to Bradwell and Wirksworth to try and empty the correct bins, it appears that was not the only issue they encountered.

Some domestic and garden waste collections scheduled for Tuesday had to be rearranged for Wednesday, others were missed due to vehicle breakdowns, one truck was filled to capacity before its round was completed and elsewhere lorries were thwarted by parked cars and a fallen tree.

The council says its online information is now correct, so residents can check their collections at https://tinyurl.com/5ymemsjeF or email [email protected] with any further concerns.