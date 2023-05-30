Re-elected Bolsover leader names cabinet and aims to support housing, business and environment

Following the local elections, the Labour-led council secured 31 seats, the Conservatives secured three, and the Independents also now have three out of a total of 37 seats, representing 17 wards.

Councillor Fritchley will take overall responsibility for policy, strategy and communications, and Councillor Duncan McGregor was once again named as Deputy Leader of the Council and he will have responsibility for Corporate Performance and Human Resources.

The Council Leader said: “I would like to thank the council for putting their trust in me again to lead them over the next four years. I want to carry on and build upon the good work we have done over the past four-years and every councillor has a responsibility and part to play in this.

Newly re-elected Bolsover District Council Leader Steve Fritchley

“We will continue with our social house-building schemes, look to redevelop Pleasley Mills into a business and tourist hotspot, improve our environment through tree planting schemes, develop our towns and villages to help local businesses and create skills and job opportunities for local residents. And we will do all of this, whilst continuing to maintain a balanced budget and providing good quality services for our residents.”

Cllr Fritchley, who has over 34-years’ experience as a district councillor and represents the Langwith ward, has outlined the cabinet roles and has named his cabinet members who will be responsible for guiding the council in agreeing policy and ensuring it achieves its aims and objectives.

The initial cabinet also includes: Councillor Sandra Peake for Housing, Enforcement and Community Safety; Councillor Mary Dooley for Health and Wellbeing; Councillor Clive Moesby for Resources; Councillor Anne Clarke for Environment; and Councillor John Ritchie for Growth.

Cllr Fritchley added: “We have a big four-years ahead of us. But I feel I have the right mix of experience and skills within the cabinet, who will work with our creative staff to continue with our ambitions and rejuvenate Bolsover District.”

Councillor Tom Munro has been named as Chair of the Council with Councillor Rita Turner becoming the Vice-Chair. Cllr Munro has chosen The Royal British Legion as the charity he will support this year and he aims to raise funds for them at events throughout his term in office.