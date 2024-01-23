Popular Peddler Market event to return to Chesterfield town centre – with several dates confirmed for 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
The organisers of Peddler Market – which saw thousands flock to the town centre in June and September last year – have announced four events for 2024.
Working in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council, Peddler Market will be bringing their unique street food event back to Chesterfield on March 22/23. Further events are planned for May 17/18, July 19/20 and September 20/21.
Ben Smith, director at Peddler Events, said: “We have been blown away by the positive response to our inaugural events in Chesterfield during 2023. It’s always been our view that Chesterfield town centre is an amazing setting for events like ours, with a backdrop that most towns and cities would crave for.“We cannot wait to be back after a winter break. We are actively shaping the event to improve and respond to feedback. With confidence we feel our unique combination of live music, outstanding street food and craft beer/cocktails creates a unique and unrivalled social setting for those wanting to mingle, socialise and soak up the good stuff.”
The first event in March will be open from 4.00pm to 10.00pm on Friday 22 and from 12.00pm to 9.30pm on Saturday 23. Confirmed street food traders include:
Pizza Pi
Flying Cow
Yoi Fried Chicken
Kool Kuta
Taste of Korea
Feast from the East
The Cheesy Pig
Urban Cheesecake.
There will be a selection of market traders selling unique handmade items, family activities led by My Arty Party and fantastic live entertainment.
Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “Last year thousands of people came and enjoyed the fantastic range of food and family friendly atmosphere at the events in June and September.
“Having Peddler bring their vast experience to our town brings more visitors to the town centre which leads to higher sales for existing businesses.
“We’re delighted to be welcoming the Peddler team back to Chesterfield in 2024 and I hope lots of people will come and support these great events.”
You can find out more about the event here.