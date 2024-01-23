Pets at Home update on Chesterfield store re-opening after floods
The Ravenside Retail Park suffered extensive damage from flooding which impacted numerous businesses in the vicinity including Pets at Home, Next, Currys, and B&M.
All these establishments have remained closed since.
A spokesperson from Pets at Home’s press agency said: “We’ve been in touch with Pets at Home and they’ve confirmed they are aiming for re-opening the store in Spring with an exact date to be shared in the near future.”
B&M is set to re-open at the end of March or the beginning of April, and Next confirmed they are looking to re-open within the next six months.