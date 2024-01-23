Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ravenside Retail Park suffered extensive damage from flooding which impacted numerous businesses in the vicinity including Pets at Home, Next, Currys, and B&M.

All these establishments have remained closed since.

A spokesperson from Pets at Home’s press agency said: “We’ve been in touch with Pets at Home and they’ve confirmed they are aiming for re-opening the store in Spring with an exact date to be shared in the near future.”

