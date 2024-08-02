Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The future for plans to reopen the Barrow Hill line between Chesterfield and Sheffield is now uncertain – with a £500m Government scheme to fund rail projects being scrapped.

Plans to restore passenger services on the Barrow Hill line between Chesterfield and Sheffield were given Government approval as part of the Restoring Your Railway programme.

This £500m fund invited councils and community groups across England and Wales to propose how they could use funding to reinstate axed local services and restore closed stations.

The proposals for the Barrow Hill included the reopening of five stations along the line - including Whittington, Barrow Hill & Staveley, Eckington & Renishaw, Killamarsh and Beighton.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, however, has announced the end of the Restoring Your Railway scheme - with the Government facing a £22bn gap in public funding.

The cancellation for this scheme has now thrown the reopening of the Barrow Hill line into doubt. Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, told the BBC that the move was “disappointing”, but said that the reopening of the line was “never a done deal.”

The Barrow Hill proposals were one of around 20 different projects that were given the green light by the Government as part of the Restoring Your Railway scheme.