Police appeal as protected Sparrow Hawk dies after being shot in Chesterfield

A Sparrow Hawk has died after being shot in Chesterfield – with police appealing for anyone with information regarding the bird’s death to come forward.

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) were contacted by the Pet Samaritans Animal Sanctuary in Old Whittington – regarding a Sparrow Hawk that they had taken into their care.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “The injured Sparrow Hawk was found by a member of public in the Walton area on July 24.

“On closer inspection, it has become apparent that the bird has been shot by what we believe to be an air rifle.

The Sparrow Hawk is thought to have been shot with an air rifle.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts from the staff at Pet Samaritans, the Sparrow Hawk has since died from its injuries.

“Sparrow Hawks are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 which means that it is illegal to intentionally kill, harm or physically move them. Anyone found guilty of killing a Sparrow Hawk could face an unlimited fine and up to six months imprisonment.”

If you have any information on this incident, contact the DRCT via 101 or by emailing [email protected], quoting reference number 24*454772.