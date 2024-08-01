20 acre 'rewilding' site on the edge of the Peak District to boost Derbyshire wildlife will offer holiday cottages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On the edge of the Peak District National Park, a passionate group of people have dedicated themselves to ‘rewilding’ 20 acres of land in order to support nature, increase biodiversity and ultimately tackle climate change.

In April 2023, Wild and Other acquired its first location, Cow Close Farm, in Cutthorpe.

The Wild and Other team are working closely with an experienced, local ecologist, Julie Riley to ‘rewild’ the land.

There is a detailed plan in place and the site is being carefully managed to encourage certain species of rare birds, small mammals, insects, amphibians, trees and flowers.

The undulating landscape features ancient woodland, veteran trees, hedgerows containing holly, hawthorn, hazel, field maple and ash, and a small stream.

One example of how the land is being managed is the three new ponds which will be dug in the autumn to create habitats for the great crested newt, a priority and protected species. Earth dug out during the pond creation will be used to create bee banks for solitary bees to nest in. In the UK, there are about 270 species of bee and 250 of those live solitary lives, not in hives.

These new bee banks are designed to allow these vital pollinators to thrive. Cow Close Farm also has two bee hives and the Wild and Other team are excited by the prospect of their own honey!

The rewilding project is already seeing lots of promising signs of success. Already returning are barn owls and sparrowhawks, and the expansion of ancient woodland and species-rich hedgerows will provide vital habitat for lots of creatures vulnerable to the changing climate.

“We have made great progress on the land, as the main motivation for Wild and Other is to make a positive difference to nature and the planet. Each week there is something new and exciting to see emerging” said Steve Coles - Co-Founder and Managing Director.

Helping fund the rewilding project are three beautifully designed, sustainable holiday cottages where guests are invited to unplug, unwind and reset – and enjoy nature first hand.

The cottages have been transformed by experienced interior designer, and co-founder of Wild and Other, Emily Coles.

She said: “My goal was to create warm, welcoming and simple spaces that fit effortlessly into the beautiful 20 acres of land, but also providing enough luxury and modern comforts to enable our guests to fully relax and recharge. We want all our visitors to feel we have thought of every detail and made their stay a breeze.

“Beyond the warmth of the accommodation, we would love every one of our guests to engage with our passion to increase biodiversity at Cow Close Farm and to observe new and interesting plants, insects and wildlife as they take a stroll across our fields. We hope that by taking time out to breathe in the fresh air, admire the majesty of the towering, ancient trees and to listen to nothing other than songbird and silence, that they will leave refreshed and inspired.”

The holiday lets have been renovated and refurbished with modern, luxurious fittings to create cosy, comfortable and inviting spaces, perfect to escape the hustle and bustle of modern life.

The refurbishment prioritised sustainability, for instance the reclaimed wood worktops, handmade by co-founder, Matt and beautiful bathroom units also made from reclaimed wood or upcycled items from Simply Bathroom Furniture.

The team hope that the spaces created will also provide the perfect place to relax and unwind, escaping the hustle and bustle of modern life.

“We know from personal experience as well as numerous studies that being outdoors, getting your hands dirty, connecting with nature, being around trees and animals, and being in and with the land (rather than just on it) is good for our individual and collective wellbeing” said Steve Coles - Co-Founder and Managing Director.

The long term vision for Wild and Other also includes offering a range of retreats and wellbeing events.