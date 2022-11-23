Plans submitted to turn vacant unit in Derbyshire town centre into pet crematorium

North East Derbyshire District Council have received a planning application which would see the former Clay Cross job centre at 34 Market Street transformed into a pet crematorium.

The proposal was submitted by Richard Slack from Chesterfield Pet Crematorium after their plans to alter their current premises at Church View, Clay Cross, were rejected. This previous application said the company was administrated from their Clay Cross base but were transporting pets to Hartlepool for cremation on two nights per week – a 244 mile round journey – until permission is granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Pet Crematorium had also placed a bid of £71,000 for the vacant premises at Staveley Cemetery, which was not accepted.

The former job centre is being proposed as the new premises for a pet crematorium.

The proposals state that the relocation of the business would help to “retain a much-needed and appreciated local business”. There are two existing jobs within the business that would be maintained, according to the plans, and the provision of 2.5 additional jobs in the future.

It would also bring a vacant unit back into use – with the Market Street premises having closed as a jobcentre back in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Pet Crematorium said that their premises would be a “very personal, caring environment, similar to a funeral home”, and that their methods utilise “clean technology approved by DEFRA.”

They added that their business model is only to offer individual pet cremations, and that at capacity, they would perform approximately five to six each day. These could be pets as small as 1kg in weight, including guinea pigs and snakes, with a maximum weight of 50kg – roughly that of a large dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans state that the business would not have any discernible impact on the appearance of the area. The documents indicate that the only change to the front of the premises would see the company name added to the doors – with what is described as “simple and understated” branding.

To the side of the building, a new roller shutter door is required to enable equipment to be installed. To the rear, the only alteration is the installation of a flue to serve the cremation furnace. Planning documents also described the furnace itself as “relatively small.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking would be within the existing spaces to the side of the building, as is the case for neighbouring units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The documents added that their service would not cause a detrimental impact in terms of noise pollution. They stated that, during a recent site visit by Stainton Planning, the cremation furnace was switched on and there was no discernible sound outside of the building.

The proposed pet cremation service would be available to local residents, vets, animal shelters and the council – for pets that are killed on roads and unclaimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hours of operation, including client visits and cremations, would be from 8.00am to 6.00pm between Monday and Friday. Call-outs to collect animals may occur from 7.00am to 7.00pm on any day and the business owners may need to access the building to place pets in the cold store out of hours, on Sundays or Bank Holidays.