Householders on streets surrounding the proposed Killamarsh boozer – such as the upwardly-mobile Foxclose Drive – pleaded with planning officers not to allow the new pub.

Following strong opposition North East Deryshire District Council refused permission for the new venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident described “no end of trouble” from drinkers at the Bull and Badger which stood just a few metres from the site of the planned micro-pub.

Householders on streets surrounding the proposed Killamarsh boozer pleaded with planning officers not to allow the new pub

Expanding on historic issues with the Bull and Badger – which is now closed and converted in flats – the homeowner wrote of ‘bottles thrown into gardens’ and ‘people loitering on the walkways causing a disturbance.’

Another resident said: "The proposed new two-story extension will be closer to my property and will also invade my privacy as there are proposed windows directly overlooking my garden."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Foxcroft Drive resident described how locals were previously forced to form action plans with police, councillors and MPs to tackle “criminal damage, drugs and underage drinking”.

Planning documents show the proposed site of the new mini-pub to be a former “Stop n’ Shop” convenience store – now derelict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicant Tarlochan Rai, who owns a convenience store nearby, hoped to build a 60 sqm extension – with the pub comprising a small lounge, toilet and outdoor seating area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, speaking about the size of the venue, one local described the term “micropub” as “misleading”.

They said: “Based on the number of rooms and spaces, its size and seated capacity this establishment will not be a micro-pub, but a fairly normal-sized pub.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, more than 40 letters backing the venture have also been lodged with the council.

Councillor Carol Lacey wrote: “This idea for a micropub at the old Stop ‘n' Shop site is highly supported by the residents, except for the ones who now live on the old Bull and Badger site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad