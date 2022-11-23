North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield, Dronfield and Killamarsh to Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

11 Holmley Bank, Dronfield: Ground floor extension to rear of house in place of conservatory.

Common Bank, Fallgate, Milltown, Ashover: Listed building consent for a single-storey extension to eastern gable and formation of opening between extension and existing kitchen.

The latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire

4 Park Farm Mews, Spinkhill: Single-storey extension to the rear to create a new dining/lounge space with landscaping to rear and retaining walls to form planters.

34 Market Street, Clay Cross: Change of use form former Job Centre to pet crematorium.

Deerbrooks Lodge, Horsleygate Lane, Holmesfield: Construction of detached garage.

The Grove, Hemming Green, Old Brampton: Demolition of existing dwelling and associated outbuildings and erection of replacement dwelling with revised landscaping, parking and access arrangements.

58 Green Lane, Dronfield: Demolish conservatory and replace with a part single-storey and part two-storey rear extension, addition of new porch, alteration of fenestration and external landscaping works to boundary.

Clearwater Hall Drive, Sutton Scarsdale: Single-storey front extension.

135 Cemetery Road, Dronfield: Demolition of former public house and erection of two detached dwellings.

Quarry Farm, Main Road, Higham, Alfreton: Replacement buildings to form horse box and trailer store and tractor/machinery store.

12 Malthouse Lane, Ashover: Demolition of outbuilding and construction of new single-storey rear extension and porch to front and side.

Trent Titanium Ltd, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield: Demolition of existing buildings and erection of a food store together with car parking, access, servicing, and other associated works.

4 Walton Way, Wingerworth: First floor side extension, rear extension and front porch.

7 Fletcher Avenue, Dronfield: Single-storey rear extension and single storey front extension.

60 Windwhistle Drive, Grassmoor: Single-storey side extension.

The Corner Pin, Station Road, Morton: Conversion of outbuilding into a fast food take-away.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

270 Chesterfield Road, Temple Normanton: Conversion of existing outbuilding to form independent dwelling and private curtilage. Conditional permission.

246 Market Street, Clay Cross: Addition of a pitched roof with dormer windows to existing garage to form first floor ancillary accommodation. Conditional permission.

29 Hatton Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Four-metre single-storey rear extension and conversion of an existing garage forming new entrance/utility/bedroom with a new pitched roof. Conditional permission.

3 Church Street, Eckington: Raising of roof height to ground floor, three raised external landings with steps and alterations to existing fenestration. Conditional permission.

Oak Tree Farm, Johnnygate Lane, Barlow: General purpose agricultural building. Conditional permission.

6 Gipsy Lane, Apperknowle, Dronfield: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and balcony to front, Juliet balcony to rear and alterations to openings. Conditional permission.

Nethermoor Farm, Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth: Conversion of redundant agricultural building to live/work unit. Conditional permission.

Land opposite Rockside Cottage, Alton Lane, Littlemoor, Ashover: General purpose building for the storage of machinery, implements and fodder and livestock shelter. Refused.

Travellers Rest, High Street, Apperknowle: Demolition and removal of ancillary storage structures and construction of new structure for ancillary storage, food preparation, food storage and small shop not selling alcohol. Conditional permission.

Sportsman Inn, 207 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Three dwellings. Conditional permission.

4 The Barns Derby Road Wingerworth: Single-storey front extension and alterations with erection of new garden room and store buildings. Conditional permission.

The Red Lion Inn, Main Road, Shirland: Demolition of outbuildings and erection of single-storey side and rear extensions and associated alterations. Conditional permission granted.

