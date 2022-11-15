This stunning home in Wingerworth with an asking price of £1,100,000 is a new arrival on the property market.

The four-bedroom detached property in Nethermoor Road is described by estate agent Wilkins Vardy as a “fine family residence that offers generously proportioned accommodation.”

There is fabulous garden room in which to take in the superb views. The rear of the house looks out over adjacent open countryside and nearby Hardwick Wood.

An open plan lounge and piano room are located on the ground floor where there is a spacious laundry room in addition to a utility room, kitchen, dining room, study and shower room.

Each bedroom has ensuite facilities, the principal bathroom is attached to the master bedroom.

Extensive south facing gardens at the rear and west sides of the house contain landscaped lawns and borders and a paved patio with steps leading down to further gardens.

The 0.74-acre plot is accessed via a sweeping drive that leads to an integral garage. The agent adds: “Boasting an original double plot, we believe this property offers some potential for future development, subject to all necessary consents and approvals.”

Listed on the Zoopla website, the property is freehold. For further details, call Wilkins Vardy on 01246 398955.

1. Breath-taking views The garden looks out onto open farmland and nearby Hardwick Wood. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Rear garden A paved patio has steps leading down to a garden containing a lawn and borders of flowers, plants and shrubs. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Garden room This lovely room has window seats, a roof lantern and French doors opening onto the patio. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Kitchen Integral appliances including a dishwasher, microwave oven, steam oven, two electric double ovens and a four-ring hob with extractor over are housed within the kitchen units. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales