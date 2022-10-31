Located in the tranquil hamlet of Alton, the five-bedroom property known as Whitbank is surrounded by landscaped grounds including a secret garden and picturesque countryside.

A stylish farmhouse island kitchen, open plan family space with log burning stove, separate formal lounge, generously sized bedrooms and two bathrooms including the master en-suite are contained within the house.

The property would be an ideal home for a family that has horses because a stable block is included in the sale. A three-acre paddock with menage opposite the house is available to purchase through separate negotiation.

Off-road parking for multiple vehicles is available on the driveway that leads to a stone built detached double garage.

Listed on the Zoopla website as being within “close proximity of surrounding towns and village amenities”, Whitbank is offered for sale by Dales & Peaks. For further information, call the agent Dales & Peaks on 01246 920916.

1. Grounds Spacious lawned areas are contained within the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Open-plan design Solid wood units with slate worktops are features of the farmhouse-style island kitchen which flows into the dining area and living space where the latter has a log-burning stove. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lounge A stone fireplace is a focal point of the formal lounge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Hallway An eye-catching wooden staircase curves as it rises to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales