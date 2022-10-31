Secret garden and stables at five-bed £925,000 Victorian property in rural hamlet near Ashover where house-hunters are welcome
A late Victorian detached house that has been sympathetically modernised and is set on a 1.5 acre plot in a rural location near Ashover is on sale with an asking price of £925,000.
Located in the tranquil hamlet of Alton, the five-bedroom property known as Whitbank is surrounded by landscaped grounds including a secret garden and picturesque countryside.
A stylish farmhouse island kitchen, open plan family space with log burning stove, separate formal lounge, generously sized bedrooms and two bathrooms including the master en-suite are contained within the house.
The property would be an ideal home for a family that has horses because a stable block is included in the sale. A three-acre paddock with menage opposite the house is available to purchase through separate negotiation.
Off-road parking for multiple vehicles is available on the driveway that leads to a stone built detached double garage.
Listed on the Zoopla website as being within “close proximity of surrounding towns and village amenities”, Whitbank is offered for sale by Dales & Peaks. For further information, call the agent Dales & Peaks on 01246 920916.