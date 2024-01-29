Plans for new rail innovation centre near Chesterfield given green light – creating 20 new jobs
Planning permission has been granted for the Derbyshire Rail Industry Innovation Vehicle (DRIIVe) – a modern rail innovation and training centre set to be located next to the historic Barrow Hill Roundhouse.The new centre will provide workshop and classroom space to support specialist rail industry training, research and development facilities, and commercial space for rail-related businesses – bolstering Chesterfield’s ambitions to be a leading destination for the rail sector.
Estimated build costs for the centre stand at around £4 million, with funding provided through the Staveley Town Deal.
Development of the centre is being delivered by Barrow Hill Engine Shed Society, Chesterfield Borough Council and New Rail (part of Newcastle University).
Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and vice chair of the Staveley Town Deal Board, said: “It’s fantastic that our plans for DRIIVe have now been approved – the centre offers the opportunity to drive growth in the rail sector and help our residents access high-quality jobs. The development of DRIIVe is part of our Skills Action Plan that aims to help everyone benefit from economic growth but it also contributes of the ambitions of the Staveley Town Deal in ensuring that the town is a place where people can ‘Start, Stay and Grow’.”Mervyn Allcock, general manager at Barrow Hill Roundhouse, said: “Getting approval for these plans has been a long journey but will help establish Barrow Hill as the home of the rail industry and ensure we can continue to preserve our local rail heritage. I look forward to finalising the plans and making a start on site.”DRIIVe will include classroom and workshop training areas, along with specialist research and development facilities – including a digital laboratory and commercial offices.
The centre will support a network of specialist training providers – offering rail-related education from level two through to postgraduate training and research.
Becoming a prominent location for rail technology, DRIIVe will also serve as a base for rail-related supply chain businesses which will have access to the very latest research and innovation.
DRIIVe will create around 20 full time jobs and five years after opening, it aims to support around 270 trainees – allowing local people to access highly skilled careers in the rail industry.
Mark Robinson, Professor of Rail Systems Engineering and Director of New Rail, said: “Newcastle University and Barrow Hill realised that there was a current and growing need for a railway research and innovation centre that specialised in rail freight. DRIIVe is the ideal one-stop solution providing purpose-built spaces for rail research and development activities and a broad base of rail related training.
“Ideally placed within the rail industry, DRIIVe will be a focus for rail freight innovation providing test equipment and facilities for engineers, the supply industry and associated commercial space for rail related businesses.”
Funding for the project is mostly being provided through the Staveley Town Deal – the Staveley area was one of 101 towns across England invited to make a bid to the Government’s Towns Fund and received £25.2 million.
As well as DRIIVe, the funding is being used to support ten projects in the area that aim to ensure the town is a place where people can ‘Start, Stay and Grow.’
Ivan Fomin, chair of the Staveley Town Deal Board, said: “This is a huge step for DRIIVe and for the Staveley Town Deal – seeing projects move through the planning process brings us closer to getting started on site and delivering the benefits of these projects for the residents of Staveley. I look forward to seeing DRIIVe develop further and meeting the residents and businesses who will benefit from the completed development.”
Early development and design costs were funded through the Staveley Town Deal Accelerator Fund.