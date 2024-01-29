News you can trust since 1855
In pictures: Chesterfield beer buffs enjoy a tipple at the CAMRA Winter Festival

Chesterfield beer lovers are pictured here enjoying a few ales at the Winding Wheel Winter Festival this weekend.
By Ben McVay
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:28 GMT

Thirsty drinkers were presented with cask and craft beers, cider, prosecco, gin and wine as well as food and live music.

Running on both Friday and Saturday from 11.30am until 11pm this weekend over three floors, this was Chesterfield Beer Festival’s 26th year.

The CAMRA event hosted breweries which are over 100 years old and still brewing.

Chesterfield beer buffs enjoy at tipple the CAMRA Winter Festival

1. In pictures

2. Kathryn Wallhead and Ann Wallhead

3. Mark Portman and Ray Easter

4. Geoff Deighton, Andy Andrews, Mark Buxton and Ray Easter

