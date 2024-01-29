In pictures: Chesterfield beer buffs enjoy a tipple at the CAMRA Winter Festival
Chesterfield beer lovers are pictured here enjoying a few ales at the Winding Wheel Winter Festival this weekend.
Thirsty drinkers were presented with cask and craft beers, cider, prosecco, gin and wine as well as food and live music.
Running on both Friday and Saturday from 11.30am until 11pm this weekend over three floors, this was Chesterfield Beer Festival’s 26th year.
The CAMRA event hosted breweries which are over 100 years old and still brewing.
