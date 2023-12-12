PHOTO SPECIAL: 31 empty shops, pubs and buildings lying vacant in the heart of Chesterfield town centre

Chesterfield has always had a bustling high street, but the loss of a number of major retailers and independent businesses has certainly impacted the look of our town.

Following the pandemic, the cost of living crisis and the rise in online shopping, high streets across the country are struggling. Chesterfield, sadly, has not been immune to this – with an increasing number of vacant units across the town centre.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We are investing millions of pounds across the town centre with the aim of increasing footfall to ensure businesses can thrive. Our Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project will start on site in 2024 and create enhanced public spaces, which will be complemented by the multi-million-pound renovation of Stephenson Memorial Hall into a world class theatre and museum. Investments like these will help secure the future of Chesterfield town centre as a place to live, work, shop and socialise for generations to come.

“Events are a fantastic way of encouraging more people to visit the town centre and we are working to develop our 2024 events programme with additional funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. We also work with private sector partners like Peddler Market to support events in the town centre that will increase footfall and encourage people to visit.

“We engage with commercial landlords in the town centre to encourage further investment and our property team also share enquiries from businesses with local agents to support new businesses opening in the town centre. There are several different business support packages that we actively promote and direct businesses to. We also work closely with key partners – including East Midlands Chamber and Destination Chesterfield. Business rates are set by Government.

“Chesterfield is not alone – throughout the country town centres are struggling. The rise of internet shopping, the pandemic and current financial pressures all contribute to the decline of town centre shopping. We are investing in our town and working with partners to help create an attractive environment. We need residents to support the businesses based in our town centre, because without support these businesses could disappear from our high street.”

The pictures below show 31 of the buildings that are currently standing empty across Chesterfield town centre.

The Royal Oak The Royal Oak, which closed in August 2021, is Chesterfield's oldest pub. The inn's roots as a pub stretch back to 1722 - according to the earliest records. The pub was placed for sale for £235,000 through Fleurets Limited Midlands, but there has been no movement since.

Old Co-op building The former Co-op department store became an iconic part of the town centre across its 75 years, but was forced to close in July 2013 amid a drop in demand. After a Premier Inn opened on the first and second floors of the site in April 2019, it was hoped that restaurants, bars and cafés would soon take on the ground floor units. The ground floor units, however, currently remain unoccupied.

The Victoria Centre The shopping centre on Knifesmithgate closed for unknown reasons at the beginning of March 2017. According to Land Registry documents, a London-based company called Metropolitan Properties Company (FGC) Ltd owns the historic property. The Derbyshire Times has previously contacted the business, asking if it had any plans for the building – but no comment was given.