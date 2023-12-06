Independent spirits and beer specialist opens in Chesterfield town centre - with free alcohol tasting events planned next week
Previously known as Ginspired, which was based in Chesterfield’s Market Hall, the independent spirits and beer specialist has now expanded to a unit on 10 Steeplegate next to Vintage Tea Rooms.
The store, which will be open every day, celebrated their opening with a complimentary rum, gin and tequila tasting event which saw over 300 visitors.
The shop stocks over a thousand different bottles including gin, whisky, rum, craft beer, local real ale, cider and more. There are also local products from Derbyshire producers.
Matt Darken, owner of Street Spirits said: “The impact of moving my business to Vicar Lane has been hugely positive, with a large increase in visitors to the shop and great interest in the products we offer, we’re on course for a record Christmas.
"I hope Street Spirit compliments the other high quality independent business we have here, it’s clearly an attractive area for shoppers from Chesterfield and further afield.”
Shaun Brown, Centre Manager, Vicar Lane said, “We’re thrilled to be able to support yet another local business in the heart of Chesterfield. This is the perfect place for shoppers to get Christmas gifts for loved ones and we hope everyone enjoys browsing the fantastic range of products in store”
Street Spirit will be running a range of free tasting events on the dates below:
- Thursday, December 7: 4pm-8pm - festive Tomatin Distillery whisky tasting and mince pies
- Thursday, December 14: 1pm-4pm - gin & Whisky tasting with Forest Distillery
- Friday, December 15: 1pm-4pm - spirits tasting with Mavericks Drinks.