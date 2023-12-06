Vicar Lane Shopping Centre in Chesterfield has welcomed a new addition – Street Spirit, an independent spirits and beer specialist.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Previously known as Ginspired, which was based in Chesterfield’s Market Hall, the independent spirits and beer specialist has now expanded to a unit on 10 Steeplegate next to Vintage Tea Rooms.

The store, which will be open every day, celebrated their opening with a complimentary rum, gin and tequila tasting event which saw over 300 visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop stocks over a thousand different bottles including gin, whisky, rum, craft beer, local real ale, cider and more. There are also local products from Derbyshire producers.

Vicar Lane Shopping Centre in Chesterfield has welcomed a new addition – Street Spirit, an independent spirits and beer specialist.

Matt Darken, owner of Street Spirits said: “The impact of moving my business to Vicar Lane has been hugely positive, with a large increase in visitors to the shop and great interest in the products we offer, we’re on course for a record Christmas.

"I hope Street Spirit compliments the other high quality independent business we have here, it’s clearly an attractive area for shoppers from Chesterfield and further afield.”

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager, Vicar Lane said, “We’re thrilled to be able to support yet another local business in the heart of Chesterfield. This is the perfect place for shoppers to get Christmas gifts for loved ones and we hope everyone enjoys browsing the fantastic range of products in store”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Street Spirit will be running a range of free tasting events on the dates below: