The proposed transformation of Tapton House has taken a step forward, with the developers confirming that they had completed a “lengthy negotiation” with the council and had now submitted a planning application to convert the historic building into residential units.

Stone Castle Enterprise announced on Monday (May 19) that they had entered a development agreement with Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) for their proposed conversion of Tapton House into residential units.

The plans put forward by the developers will see the main house converted into accommodation, with Stone Castle aiming to create 20 units in total. This will include 11 flats in the main three-storey block of the building, with another flat and three mews in the wing to the rear of the main block. Three town houses and two bungalows will also be incorporated in the rear annex buildings.

A spokesperson for Stone Castle said: “After a lengthy negotiation and detailed analysis of proposals, we are happy to announce that Tapton House Development Limited has exchanged on the leasehold acquisition and entered into a development agreement with CBC for the renovation and conversion of Tapton House into a number of mixed residential units. We can also confirm a planning application has now been submitted for the project.

The Grade II* listed building was once the residence of railway pioneer George Stephenson.

“Tapton House is an important asset to Chesterfield and as such it requires protecting for future generations. Stone Castle Enterprise, who are the sponsor behind Tapton House Developments Limited, put together proposals for the safeguarding and repurposing of Tapton House in 2022 as part of an open tender with CBC.”

Stone Castle said that a range of specialist consultants and Heritage England had been involved in developing their proposals, alongside CBC and their planning department.

Their spokesperson added: “We have been working on and refining the future vision of what Tapton House can be, and ensuring proposals meet the requirements of key stakeholders, especially the people of Chesterfield – who can be assured that the property will be renovated to a high standard and brought back to life for generations to come.

“As part of our proposals for the project, we will be delivering a mix of new homes by working sympathetically with the building. Our vision for the project is to respect and protect the history of the site whilst simultaneously bringing the at-risk building back to meaningful purpose, providing stylish and unique homes within the beautiful setting of Tapton Park. We aim to be commencing a multi-million pound renovation in the coming months and can confirm that there is substantial backing in place to make this vision a reality.

“As previous reports have identified Stone Castle has a depth of experience in the delivery of listed and conservation buildings. We are a community-focused developer who pride ourselves in reimagining brownfield sites to protect our greenbelt and make use of buildings which have become derelict and unfit for purpose.”

Stone Castle confirmed that their plans would maintain public access to Tapton Park, and indicated that the heritage of Tapton House will be reflected as part of the development.

Their spokesperson added: “Tapton House is a landmark in Chesterfield, we intend for this to always be the case by ensuring quality and meticulous attention to detail within our proposals. We can confirm that our proposals ensure that Tapton Park will remain open to the public and we are currently working on some exciting additions to this space reflecting its heritage and former uses, as well as ensuring public and private car parking is ample for future owners and visitors. We are looking forward to delivering the next chapter in this buildings history and continuing our work alongside CBC.”

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, deputy leader of CBC and cabinet member for finance and asset management, added: “Our driving ambition from the start of this project was to do all we could to make sure this historic Grade-II* listed building can be restored and brought back into use for generations to come.

“Like everyone in Chesterfield, we want to see the very best outcome for Tapton House, and we are confident that Stone Castle Enterprise Ltd has the expertise and track record to refurbish this complex property and safeguard its long-term future.

“Whilst we accept that it has taken some time to get to this point, it has been important to ensure that the proposals reflect our aims for the building. We welcome this progress and will be considering a formal planning application in due course.”

Tapton House was constructed in the late 1700s by the Wilkinson family – who helped fund the construction of the Chesterfield canal.

Rail pioneer George Stephenson lived there for a time in the 1800s, before it was purchased by Charles Paxton Markham, director of Staveley Coal and Iron Company, in 1871.

The former Tapton House Secondary School occupied the site until 1991. Chesterfield College then took over the building as a base for its higher education provision, before returning Tapton House to the council in 2018.