New market set to bring crafters and makers to Chesterfield town centre each month

Little Hummingbird Events are partnering with Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) to bring their unique offering to Chesterfield on one Saturday each month, from 10.00am to 4.00pm, starting on March 9.

The Independent Makers and Crafters Market will include seasonal food offerings, handmade gifts and much more – and hosting it alongside the town’s regular Saturday market will encourage more people to visit and support both market traders and local retailers.

Nicola Smith, owner of Little Hummingbird Events, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting CBC on this exciting new monthly project.

The new market will arrive in Chesterfield next month.

“As a small company ourselves our passion is helping to support small independent businesses. It is this ethos which drives us to help them reach new and regular audiences so that their own business models grow. What most people don’t realise is, the bulk of business in the UK is in fact small business. If ever there was a time to support small independents, it is now.”

Little Hummingbird Events have previously worked in Chesterfield, hosting a Maker’s Market in summer 2023.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, CBC’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We’re excited to welcome Little Hummingbird Events and their fantastic traders back to the town centre. The aim is to enhance the market offering bringing new people into the town centre and encouraging them to support existing businesses as well as the new traders. I hope a lot of people will come along and support the new traders coming to Chesterfield.”

